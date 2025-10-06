What is Ulaa? The browser competing with Google Chrome

ADVERTISEMENT
Zoho’s Ulaa browser has won the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC) back in March this year. The market, dominated by Google Chrome as a browser is a tough competition for Zoho.
Zoho has made it easy to get started with Ulaa, as the browser takes into consideration the user's profession, age, and productivity needs. Ulaa offers Work, Developer, Personal, Open Season, and Kids modes. The browser, allows the user a personal interface where they can select the mode that works best for them. Within the browser, one can choose between several search engines including DuckDuckGo, Yahoo! India, Microsoft Bing or Google among others.
Built on the Chromium framework — the same open-source base as Chrome — Ulaa is designed to eliminate data collection practices associated with its rivals. Zoho asserts that Ulaa does not collect, store, or sell user data, in stark contrast to Google’s model of using personal data for targeted advertising.
According to the company, users’ personal information remains confidential, and their online activity is protected from “advertisers’ prying eyes.”
Privacy-focused browsing modes
Ulaa offers multiple browsing profiles tailored to different user needs:
Work – Designed for enterprise and professional use.
Personal – For general browsing.
Kids – A safer mode tailored for children.
Developer – Built for web developers and testers.
Open Season – Presumably a high-privacy or anonymous browsing mode.
Security and integration features
The browser also has a mode where it refrains from blocking ads and trackers. This comes under Ulaa’s Open Season mode. It allows one to have an experience of unblocked ads, with a warning that user’s privacy and safety could potentially be compromised.
The browser also includes built-in ad blockers and advanced tracker protection, offering users a secure and distraction-free browsing experience without requiring additional extensions.
For enterprise users, Ulaa integrates with Zoho’s Single Sign-On (SSO) authentication system. It also connects to Zia, Zoho’s AI-powered unified search engine across its suite of business applications.
Ulaa is available across Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux, ensuring accessibility across platforms.