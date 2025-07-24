YouTube Shorts launches AI tools to boost creator content

Google-owned YouTube has introduced new generative AI tools for YouTube Shorts, aimed at empowering creators to enhance and streamline their content creation process. The new tools include an image-to-video feature, along with AI-powered effects, designed to elevate and simplify content creation on the platform.

The new image-to-video tool allows users to transform any photo from their camera roll or gallery into a six-second animated video. According to the company’s blog post, this feature will be rolled out now and over the next week—free of charge—in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with more regions to follow later this year.

The company highlighted that their latest generative AI effects can transform doodles into images and turn selfies into videos, with fun options like swimming underwater, twinning with a lookalike sibling, and more. The post added, “Find these and other effects by navigating to the Effects icon in the Shorts camera, then tap on AI to browse all generative effects. We’ll be expanding access to more creators globally in the coming weeks.”

The post highlighted that the photo-to-video feature and generative effects are powered by Veo 2, with Veo 3 set to roll out on YouTube Shorts later this summer. It also noted that Google Photos is launching its own photo-to-video feature, further expanding the company’s suite of creative tools, which includes Gemini.