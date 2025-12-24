Google offers 50% discount on AI Pro annual plan with Gemini 3 pro access and 2TB cloud storage

Google has rolled out a year-end promotional offer on its AI Pro annual plan, giving new members a 50 percent discount on the subscription for a limited time. The plan will auto-renew at the regular subscription price once the promotional period ends.

The biggest highlight of the AI Pro plan is enhanced access to Gemini 3 Pro, Google’s more advanced AI model. Compared to the free tier, Gemini 3 Pro is designed to respond faster, understand complex prompts more effectively, and deliver more polished outputs. Subscribers also receive access to Nano Banana Pro, a lighter AI model built for everyday tasks such as rewriting messages, creating lists, and handling quick information searches.

Another key feature of the subscription is Deep Research, a tool that enables users to explore topics in depth through a single query. Instead of manually opening multiple tabs and compiling information, users can rely on the AI to gather insights and present them in a structured, easy-to-understand format.

The AI Pro plan also includes 2TB of Google Cloud storage, significantly expanding storage capacity for users of Google Drive and Google Photos. The storage allocation supports large files such as high-resolution videos, extensive photo libraries, and work documents, reducing the need for frequent data cleanup.

In addition, Google allows subscribers to share the plan with up to five other people at no additional cost. This enables families, friends, or small teams to access premium AI features and expanded storage through a single subscription without paying for multiple accounts.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 4:03 PM