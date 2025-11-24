“A return to our roots”: Dream11 shifts to Worli as RMG operations shut, triggering cost cuts

Dream11’s parent company, Dream Sports, is preparing a major organisational reset following the impact of the Progressive Online Gaming Act (PROGA), 2025, which has forced India’s largest fantasy sports operator to wind down its real-money gaming operations.

Harsh Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports, reflected on the company’s 17-year journey, recalling how Dream11 began in 2008 as a modest startup launched by two 22-year-olds from a small office in Lower Parel, Mumbai. Jain described the years since as “a wild ride,” marked by remarkable growth, tough challenges and moments that tested the company’s resilience. “Through it all, one thing stayed constant: our passion to build something that helps make every sports match more exciting,” he said.

With PROGA 2025 reshaping India’s online gaming framework, Dream11 has initiated the shutdown of its real-money gaming vertical — a move that significantly alters its core business model and triggers a broader shift toward cost optimisation, consolidation and long-term sustainability. The company took the decision even before the law has come into effect.

As part of this transformation, Dream Sports will relocate its headquarters in January 2026, moving out of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and returning to Worli — the neighbourhood where the company first began. The new office, called the “Dream Sports Stadium,” will bring all group brands under one roof, including Dream11, FanCode, DreamSetGo, DreamCricket, Dream Money, Dream Play, Dream Sports AI, The Dream Foundation and several upcoming ventures.

Jain framed the relocation as both symbolic and strategic. He said the shift is “a return to our roots — a reminder to stay lean, frugal, hungry, and laser-focused on building the next big thing from India for the world.”

The consolidation is expected to streamline collaboration, speed up decision-making and enhance operational efficiency as Dream Sports reshapes itself in a post-RMG regulatory environment. The company now aims to strengthen non-real-money offerings, expand its sports tech ecosystem, and develop global-ready digital products as it enters its next chapter.

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 7:01 PM