            

NODWIN Gaming expands esports operations in the US

Nodwin Gaming Singapore incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the US market

By  Storyboard18Apr 9, 2025 3:38 PM
Nodwin Gaming USA Inc. (“Nodwin Gaming USA”) is a company incorporated in the State of Delaware.

NODWIN Gaming International Pte Ltd (Nodwin Gaming Singapore), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nodwin Gaming on Wednesday incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the US under the name and style of “Nodwin Gaming USA Inc.”.

The cost of subscription of shares would be $90, that is 9,000,000 shares of $0.00001 per share.

Nazara Technologies' NODWIN Gaming reported a 23% increase at Rs 165 crore in the third quarter revenue for the fiscal year 2025.

The growth was led by strong performances from NODWIN's proprietary IPs and live events such as Playground Season 4, Snapdragon Pro Series, and Dreamhack and Comic Con integration as ONE event.

NODWIN made several acquisitions, including Trinity Gaming (Influencer/Talent Management), AFK Gaming (Content Management and Distribution), and StarLadder (IP and event production portfolio), investing over INR 75 Crores in these assets in recent months.

The company's international revenues stood at 48% of total revenue in Q3FY25 and 45% in 9MFY25.


First Published on Apr 9, 2025 2:47 PM

