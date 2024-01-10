56 percent Indians planning to shift homes in next two years: Ikea report

Swedish home furnishings brand IKEA launched their 10th Life at Home report with insights around how Indians live at home. IKEA spoke with thousands of families and captured a decade of discoveries in one of their biggest annual studies around life at home. As priorities evolve, homes have also gone through a series of transformations over the years.

Delving into India, the report finds that for 50 percent of Indians, home is their favourite place to be, and 63 percent of Indians shared that they feel positive about their current life at home. Living close to the ones they love is a big contributor to this. The report revealed that 35 percent of Indians say that living close to family and friends and 33 percent shared that being with the people they love are the main elements of feeling comfort and secure at home. So, here’s to endless movie nights, game nights, and shared meals together.

The Life at Home Report 2023 also highlights another reason that makes home a happy place for Indians: furry friends. According to the report, 27 percent of pet owners shared that having a pet is a factor that helps them feel secure at home. Happiness is unconditional love from a pet, and it’s no wonder 32 percent of pet owners shared that it’s their pets who rule their homes. 31 percent of owners also said that they choose spending time with their pets and watching their pets sleep, i.e., 18 percent is a driver of enjoyment at home. Moving to the outer circle, the report also reveals how Indians feel about their neighbours. Connecting with those around us is essential to creating a sense of home, and 23 percent of Indians said that knowing their neighbours is a main driver of feeling secure at home, so it’s never too late to knock on the door and say HEJ!

Cleaning, moving, renovating—2024 seems to be the year for it. 56 percent of Indians are planning to move in the next two years, and an additional 18 percent are planning to stay in their current home but renovate it. For a lot of Indians, decluttering is an essential way to create space at home, and 22 percent shared that a tidy and organised home makes them feel comfortable at home. When it comes to household chores, 22 percent of women and 17 percent of men feel they are never-ending. So, whether tidying is therapeutic or whether it’s an obstacle course, keeping it organized is the plan.

Indians love their sleep, and according to the report, 33 percent of Indians find sleeping to be of top importance for nurturing at home, with 23 percent revealing that a nap brings them the most joy in their life at home. The habits they follow to ensure deep sleep were also revealed. 19 percent said fresh bed sheets; 12 percent said having a soothing drink before bed; 31 percent said it’s their favourite pillow; 26 percent need complete darkness; 26 percent said checking that the door is locked; and 10 percent said looking in the closet or under the bed helps them get the best possible sleep- the recipe for the perfect siesta. The report also revealed a reason for sleepless nights, as 9 percent of Indians shared that their home may be haunted due to creaky floorboards or strange happenings.

Home has become a sanctuary for holistic health, offering a personalised space to foster physical fitness and mental well-being. For Indians, the top three concerns around their life at home are related to health, with 34 percent prioritising their own physical health, 29 percent prioritising their mental wellbeing, and 30 percent focusing on the health of people around them as well. To make home a multi-sensory space that boosts relaxation, Indians have a lot of tricks up their sleeve. 9 percent set the mood by lighting candles; 19 percent said having comfortable furniture is essential; 14 percent said having the right lighting to match their mood is important; and 8 percent even shared that keeping crystals at home helps create the perfect ambiance.

Self-love and personal time, too, found a unique place in the report with 20 percent of Indians sharing that changing clothes when they come home is the main driver of feeling comfort at home; 13 percent revealed that they sometimes walk around naked at home; and 31 percent dance or sing at home when no one is around!