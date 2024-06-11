60 percent of Indians have language pet peeves: Report

Duolingo has partnered with YouGov to explore the language frustrations faced by Indians, uncovering a myriad of mispronunciations, grammatical errors, and homophone mix-ups. Highlighting the importance of small linguistic nuances, the survey found that 60 percent of Indians have language pet peeves, like saying words wrong or using too many phrases.

Delving deeper into India’s linguistic irritations, the survey revealed that 55% of Indians have either committed or come across the incorrect use of common homophones like 'your/you're,' 'their/there/they're,' using 'anyways' instead of 'anyway,' or the perennial 'who/whom' confusion. Additionally, a staggering 63% have encountered or been guilty of mispronouncing everyday words such as 'espresso' ('es-pres-oh' wrongly rendered as 'expresso'), 'jalapeño' ('ha-la-pey-nyo' confused as 'ja-la-peen-o'), 'hyperbole' ('hy-per-boh-lee' twisted into 'hyper-bowl'), or 'et cetera' ('et-set-er-a' clumsily pronounced as 'eck-cetera').

In today's Gen Z-dominated era, texting has reshaped the way we communicate, with short forms, emojis, and letter substitutions in our daily interactions. While these shortcuts aim to expedite conversations, they often leave Indians frustrated. A notable 65% of Indians expressed annoyance at common shortcuts like 'LOL,' 'BRB,' and 'OMG,' alongside letter substitutions such as 'U' for 'You' or 'R' for 'Are’. Also, 53% of Indians find themselves irked by random capitalization or excessive emoji use.

Reflecting on the survey's revelations, Karandeep Singh Kapany, Regional Marketing Director, shared, “In our daily lives, we not only encounter mispronunciations, grammatical errors, and other language mistakes, but we also make them ourselves, highlighting the complexities of mastering a language. This survey aims to raise awareness about these intricacies, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and self-awareness in language proficiency. It reminds us that the journey to mastery begins with acknowledging our areas for improvement.”