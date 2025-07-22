Retail sector sees 8% June sales growth; Festive season expected to further boost demand: RAI

ADVERTISEMENT
Retailers Association of India (RAI) has reported 8% increase in retail sales for June 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to its 63rd Retail Business Survey. The survey highlights key trends shaping various retail segments across different regions of the country. The figures suggest that the retail sector gains momentum with June Sales Up 8% YoY.
“Retail sales grew by 7% in May and 8% in June, following nearly a year of 4–5% year-on-year growth. The festive season begins at the end of August, which may influence how demand evolves. Retailers have a sharp focus on the way consumers are buying non-discretionary goods. Non-discretionary spending creates hope for the consumption market.”, said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of RAI.
Regional data shows that West India recorded the highest year-on-year growth at 10%. North India recorded a 9% rise followed by South and East India showing a growth of 7% and 4% respectively.
Among categories, apparels and sport goods led with 10% growth each, while consumer durables & electronics (CDIT); jewellery and QSR grew by 9% each.