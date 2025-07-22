BCCI to be covered under National Sports Governance Bill

ADVERTISEMENT
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be covered under the upcoming National Sports Governance Bill, a senior official from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports confirmed on Tuesday, according to a PTI report.
The bill is scheduled to be introduced in Parliament on Wednesday.
"Like all National federations, the BCCI will have to comply with the law of the land once this bill becomes an act," the source stated in the report.
Cricket, a sport synonymous with Indian pride and passion, is set to make its Olympic return at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
The BCCI, by virtue of this inclusion, has now become part of the Olympic movement - a status that necessitates greater alignment with international sporting norms and governance structures.
The National Sports Governance Bill aims to institutionalize a robust and transparent framework for sports federations across the country. Key provisions of the bill include timely elections, enhanced administrative accountability, and strengthened safeguards for athlete welfare.