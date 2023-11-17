81 percent of Gen Z employees have leveraged generative AI at work

Adobe's Future Workforce Study for India, explores career motivations and workplace expectations of Generation Z (Gen Z) workers. The study surveyed over 1,000 Gen Z early career starters working at medium to large-sized companies in India to understand the perspectives and behaviours that drive the generation's career decision-making and what they expect from their employers. The findings provide an in-depth look at how young professionals are navigating their careers, including views on emerging technologies, career development, company values, and corporate social responsibility.

"To attract and retain the best of Gen Z workforce, organisations must embrace a forward-thinking outlook," said Prativa Mohapatra, vice president and managing director at Adobe India. "Gen Z workers are the most tech-savvy generation yet, and they're eager to embrace disruptive technologies like generative AI. To capitalise on this opportunity, organisations must strike a balance between embracing these technologies and nurturing a culture that aligns with evolving requirements.”

Gen Z is eager to harness the power of emerging technologies like generative AI in the workplace

Gen Z is excited to use generative AI in the workplace, with 91 percent saying they feel prepared for their employer to adopt the technology in everyday work.

7 in 10 survey participants say that their organisations have implemented guidelines on generative AI use. Regardless of whether their workplace has implemented guidelines on generative AI, 81 percent of Gen Z admitted to having tried using the technology to aid in their work.

Gen Z workers are change-makers in their workplace and are not shy about speaking up

Gen Z is eager to lend their perspectives at work, with most respondents (96 percent) saying they are comfortable providing feedback to their peers and colleagues.

They readily speak up about workplace issues regardless of level, with most (86 percent) stating they are comfortable giving upward feedback to managers or supervisors.

An overwhelming majority of Gen Z workers (93 percent) are eager to grow, not only in impact but up the corporate ladder to the C-suite.

While 87 percent say they feel good about career growth opportunities at their company, 46 percent of respondents ranked no clear path to promotion as one of the top reasons they would leave a job.

Gen Z's hunger for mentorship

Gen Z is eager for career guidance with 91 percent saying that they believe a workplace mentor is crucial for their career. However, just 76 percent of Gen Z report having a mentor at work.

When asked what types of training they'd like to see more of in their workplace, 45 percent said they wanted more training on hard skills related to their jobs, compared to 40 percent for soft skills.

Only 15 percent believe their current role isn’t utilizing their skills to their full potential.

Value-driven employee experience and inclusive culture top Gen Z's workplace wish list

Gen Z prioritises their professional growth in a workplace, ranking no clear path for promotion as the number one reason for leaving a job (46 percent), closely followed by less than satisfactory pay (43 percent).

91 percent said they have a strong support network of colleagues their age, allowing them to feel comfortable being open about traditionally sensitive topics like job satisfaction (90 percent) or compensation (82 percent). With over half (52 percent) of the respondents saying they work in the office full-time now, it's not surprising that 89% consider on-site office experiences important.

Gen Z strongly believes that company values are critical to shaping their workplace experience. Almost all participants (99 percent) said they were familiar with their company's values, and 88% stressed the importance of connecting with them.

Corporate social responsibility is important to Gen Z, with more than three-fourths (78 percent) reporting that they want to work a company that is outspoken about social issues.