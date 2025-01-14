Pushpa 2 supports Hindi cinema amid declining revenues: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Hindi cinema witnessed a significant downturn in 2024, with box office collections from original Hindi-language films plummeting by 37% compared to the previous year. However, the strong performance of dubbed South Indian films, led by Telugu blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule and Kalki 2898 AD, helped cushion the overall decline to a more moderate 13%.
According to a report by Ormax Media, dubbed films accounted for a striking 31% of Hindi cinema’s total box office earnings in 2024. movie Pushpa 2: The Rule (dubbed in Hindi) and Stree 2 alone generated Rs 1,587 crore, contributing an impressive 34% of the industry’s annual revenue. This highlights the growing reliance of Hindi cinema on big-budget blockbuster films to sustain overall performance amid a challenging landscape.
The declining appeal of original Hindi-language productions was starkly evident, with only six such films managing to cross the ₹100 crore mark, a sharp drop from 16 in 2023. Industry analysts attribute this trend to a combination of factors, including repetitive storytelling, limited innovation, and stiff competition from South Indian cinema, which has increasingly resonated with audiences across India.
South Indian films, often rich in scale and spectacle, have found widespread acceptance among Hindi-speaking audiences, thanks to robust dubbing efforts and relatable narratives. The phenomenal success of Pushpa 2: The Rule exemplifies this shift, as the film’s gripping storyline and pan-India appeal drew massive crowds. Similarly, Kalki 2898 AD, with its futuristic theme and star-studded cast, captured the imagination of moviegoers.
The report underscores the need for the Hindi film industry to adapt to evolving audience preferences. While high budget tentpole films remain critical to sustaining revenue, the industry must also invest in diverse and original storytelling to rebuild its dominance.