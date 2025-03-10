75% of women in comms seek upskilling, bias persists: WICCI iLead report

The WICCI PR and Digital Marketing Council has unveiled the findings of its latest iLead Report 2024-25, highlighting the pressing need for safer, more flexible, and inclusive workspaces for women in communications.

According to the report, women make up 65% of the PR industry, yet they continue to face unconscious bias, limited mentorship, pay inequities and barriers to workforce re-entry. Despite these barriers, women in communications are taking ownership of their careers, advocating for psychological safety, upskilling, and pushing for transparent pay policies and structured mentorship programs.

The report finds that 55% of women in communications feel supported in prioritizing their mental well-being. In an industry that runs on tight deadlines and high energy, burnout is almost inevitable. For women, it’s more than just long hours—it’s the weight of unconscious bias, societal expectations, and the constant balancing act between career and home. Creating self-boundaries at work and home is important for mental wellbeing, say experts who have been in the sector for a while.

Key Findings from the Report:

•Workplace Safety & Mental Health: Organizations need to step up, foster real flexibility, and create cultures where women don’t just survive but truly thrive.

•Flexibility as an Equalizer: Hybrid work models and flexible policies are critical for women’s career progression. Many organizations are reverting to rigid work structures, disproportionately impacting women.

•The Pay Gap Persists: Gender pay disparities remain a pressing issue. Transparent pay audits and salary benchmarking are key solutions.

•Mentorship & Career Growth: Limited mentorship opportunities and exclusion from leadership pipelines hinder women’s professional progress.

•Bridging the Generational Divide: Multigenerational collaboration is key, yet conflicting leadership styles and work expectations pose challenges.

•Upskilling is the way to go: Over 75% respondents highlight the significance of learning new skills. Key areas of interest include training in digital marketing, leadership development, public speaking, crisis communication, and emerging technologies such as AI and data analytics.

•Tech as a Career Accelerator: Women in communications are increasingly leveraging AI, automation, and data-driven insights, but many face tech adoption barriers due to generational divides.

The report highlights the path forward - solutions for a more inclusive community where flexibility is a key driver of progress, with hybrid work models transforming opportunities for women by allowing better work-life balance; reintegration support being critical for women returning to work, helping them transition smoothly; and progressive HR policies helping normalize career breaks and remove bias from hiring and promotions.

Additionally, as AI takes the centre stage reshapes the industry, fostering inclusivity across generations is crucial. The report calls for mentorship and reverse-learning models to bridge generational gaps in leadership and communication; digital upskilling to equip women with emerging technological skills; and a diverse workforce to drive innovation, ensuring sustainable growth for the industry.