85% fans influenced by T20 Cricket World Cup ads: iCubesWire survey

A survey by iCubesWire highlights the viewing habits, platform preferences, and advertisement influences among fans of the T20 Cricket World Cup.

An overwhelming 85 percent of respondents are aware of influencers promoting the T20 World Cup, with a significant 81 percent influenced by T20 World Cup advertisements to purchase products or services, reflecting the potent impact of targeted marketing.

“This survey underscores the dynamic interaction between T20 Cricket World Cup fans and the diverse media platforms, highlighting significant trends in viewership and advertisement impact,” stated Sahil Chopra, CEO and Founder of iCubesWire.

Survey Insights Summary:

“The findings reveal the multifaceted ways fans engage with T20 Cricket, from traditional TV viewing to active participation on social media. Brands looking to connect with this audience must consider these diverse touchpoints,” added Chopra.

Detailed Survey Results:

1. Viewership Frequency:

Every match: 68 percent

Most matches: 18 percent

Occasionally: 9 percent

Rarely: 4 percent

Never: 1 percent

2. Viewing Platforms:

Television: 50 percent

Streaming services: 21 percent

Social media platforms: 12 percent

Official T20 World Cup website: 12 percent

Other: 5 percent

3. Advertisement Types Noticed:

TV commercials: 59 percent

Social media ads: 15 percent

Online banners: 9 percent

Stadium billboards: 12 percent

In-app ads: 5 percent

4. Influencer Awareness:

Yes: 85 percent

No: 15 percent

5. Platforms for Influencer Promotions:

Instagram: 32 percent

YouTube: 47 percent

Twitter: 15 percent

Facebook: 6 percent

6. Advertisement Influence on Purchases:

Yes: 81 percent

No: 19 percent

7. Engaging Content Types:

Match highlights: 53 percent

Behind-the-scenes content: 18 percent

Player interviews: 9 percent

Promotional content from sponsors: 17 percent

Influencer content: 3 percent