Box Office Bonanza: August films cross Rs 1,100 cr in domestic gross

After a strong July 2025, the Indian Box Office sustained momentum in August, grossing ₹1,136 Cr, including projected future collections of August releases still running in theatres.
Coolie, War 2, and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra were the major contributors, accounting for nearly 70% of the month’s total box office earnings between them.
The cumulative box office for 2025 releases stands at ₹8,370 Cr, which is 21% higher than the same period in 2024, according to the India Box Office Report by Ormax.
Based on pro rata estimation, the year has a good chance of grossing more than ₹12,000 Cr, and is in the running to become the best-ever year at the Indian box office - a record currently held by 2023, at ₹12,226 Cr.
According to the August report, Coolie is the top film of the month, with gross box office of ₹325 Cr across languages, and is now the third-highest grosser of 2025, behind Hindi films Chhaava and Saiyaara. War 2 follows Coolie, grossing ₹283 Cr at the domestic box office, with the Hindi version contributing more than 75% to the number.
Hindi and Malayalam releases dominate the list of the month’s Top 10 films, with four and three films respectively.
The list also features two Gujarati releases, Vash Level 2 and Bachu Ni Benpani, with the former earning about 50% of its box office from the Hindi dubbed version, aided by the success of Hindi remake (Shaitaan) of the first film in the series.
With the addition of War 2, Hindi language now has six films in the list of 2025’s top 10 highest-grossing films, not counting the multi-lingual animated feature Mahavatar Narsimha.
Hindi continues to maintain 40% share of the India box office, in line with last year.
The success of the Onam releases, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Hridayapoorvam, has boosted Malayalam language's share from 8% (Jan-Jul) to 10% (Jan-Aug), bringing it back to the 2024 level, which was the best-ever year for Malayalam cinema.