AdGlobal360 wins digital mandate for HTech

AdGlobal360 (AGL), a member of Hakuhodo International, has won the digital mandate for HTech. AGL will oversee the paid media advertising campaigns across digital platforms, including media buying, brand sponsorships, display and social media advertising for all product launches of HONOR to amplify HTech's business impact in India.

HTech plans to launch new HONOR products with offers across its range, including smartphones, hearables and wearables. As the brand prepares for upcoming product launches and manufacturing initiatives in India, it aims to expand its footprint through a robust presence on digital platforms.

Sharda Mandal, Chief Marketing Officer at HTech, said, “We are confident that AGL's principles and offerings align seamlessly with our business goals. We expect this partnership to drive substantial growth in expanding HTech’s digital footprint for Honor portfolio. We aim to elevate our consumer base and market presence by leveraging AGL's expertise in MarTech-powered digital capabilities.”