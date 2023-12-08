Calming Rhythms to The New Nostalgia: Highlights from Adobe creative trends report 2024

Today, Adobe announced the 2024 Adobe Creative Trends Report which showcases the trending visual styles and themes that are set to scale in demand and make a creative impact throughout 2024. Adobe has always been at the forefront of creativity, and for the 7th consecutive year, examined emerging creative styles, cultural themes, consumer patterns, technology advancements and Stock industry data globally to identify four design trends and aesthetics that will dominate digital content and influence photography, videography, social media content, blogs and more—in 2024 they are ‘Calming Rhythms,’ ‘Wonder and Joy,’ ‘Dynamic Dimensions,’ and ‘The New Nostalgia.’

In today’s world, defined by disruption and rapid demand for content and creativity, consumers are turning to technology to bring their creativity and ideas to life in new ways. And with transformative technology like generative AI, anyone, regardless of skill level, has the ability to instantly create designs to their style and taste and easily bring their ideas to life.

Consumers’ desire to experiment, play and reimagine how creativity comes to life is reflected throughout this year’s 2024 Creative Trends Report, bringing together 2D and 3D worlds and in the popularity of both fantastical AI-generated visuals and simple, beautiful images that create a sense of wonder.

“As we head into a new year, the creative landscape mirrors our disruptive, rapidly changing world,” said Brenda Milis, Principal of Consumer and Creative Insights at Adobe. “This year’s creative trends are especially indicative of how both creators and consumers are craving visuals that inspire and reflect the endless possibilities of the imagination.”

Explore the four Adobe Creative Trends for 2024:

Calming Rhythms

With mental and emotional health now at a global priority, soothing and rhythmic visuals have a calming effect and are being used by a growing number of brands and companies in workplaces, retail spaces, outdoor installations, social platforms, and apps across all regions. Calming Rhythms visuals can vary from simple abstract and repetitive backgrounds to slowly shifting and moving forms, often accompanied by relaxing sounds and music. This trend is often associated with ASMR content, which features 912.6 billion views on TikTok with #asmr, and typically includes relaxing visuals paired with sonic elements, supporting the pursuit of finding relief and balance. Add soothing rhythmic emotion to any creative project with the right music.

Wonder and Joy

Consumers are responding to visuals that inspire a sense of awe, joy and enchantment as a coping mechanism in today’s challenging macroeconomic environment. Wonder and Joy spans all types of brand messaging and experiences – from simple pleasures including being a ‘kidult,’ to luxury travel and experiences and AI-generated imaginative environments. According to the 2022 Happiness Report, 80 percent of people said they are prioritizing health to make them happy, 79 percent are focusing on personal connections and 53 percent are interested in experiences to gain happiness. Creators can use Adobe Firefly, the family of creative generative AI models designed to be safe for commercial use, to dream, have fun and express themselves by generating anything they can imagine with simple text prompts.

Dynamic Dimensions

Thanks to the multiverse and the continued rise of gaming, VR and AR, it has become common for multiple asset types and dimensions to inhabit a world in motion together. Dynamic Dimensions is inspired by elements that blend and create an impactful visual experience, with 2D and 3D elements merging together through video, music, and illustrations. According to the Adobe Creative Trends Report, in 2024, young people’s attitudes toward vulnerability will evolve, as they normalize emotional express and mental health issues both on and offline. Consumers can immerse themselves in Dynamic Dimensions, using new Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects templates with existing motion graphics.

The New Nostalgia