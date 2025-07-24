Bikaji partners with Wai Wai maker Chaudhary Group to form snack JV

ADVERTISEMENT
Bikaji Foods International Limited (Bikaji), one of India’s ethnic snacks brands, has approved the execution of the joint Venture cum shareholders’ agreement to be entered with Nepal’s conglomerate, Chaudhary Group (CG), maker of Wai Wai instant noodles.
The partnership will focus on manufacturing, trading and marketing Bikaji’s portfolio categories (bhujia, namkeen, papad, packaged sweets and snacks) in Nepal.
As per the terms of agreement, the joint venture company will be equally owned by BFIL and CG Foods; both parties will infuse capital in one or more tranches to build a state-of-the-art facility in Nepal.
Deepak Agarwal, managing director of Bikaji Foods International, remarked, “This joint venture marks a pivotal milestone in Bikaji’s global growth journey and promotes our strong conviction in Nepal’s potential as a key strategic market. With CG Group’s strong market leadership and deep local insights, we are confident in our ability to deliver high- quality, affordable products that resonate with the consumers in Nepal. Beyond commerce, this partnership seeks to create enduring value — empowering communities, fortifying supply chains and enhancing Nepal’s food ecosystem.”
Varun Chaudhary, director of CG Foods Nepal Limited said, “This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to bringing world-class food innovation to Nepal, while expanding and strengthening our local capabilities. Our joint venture with Bikaji is not just about product excellence — it's about creating long-term value for Nepal from generating employment to strengthening supply chains, this partnership has the potential to accelerate Nepal’s food sector and set new benchmarks in quality and accessibility. We envision making the rich, diverse flavours of India a seamless part of daily snacking in Nepal.”
The strategic partnership comes at a pivotal moment, with Nepal’s FMCG sector witnessing robust double-digit growth of around 20 percent annually, according to the Investment Board Nepal.