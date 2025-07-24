            

V-Mart Retail's profit jumps by 177% to Rs 34 crore in Q1 FY26

V-Mart's revenue from operations surged from Rs 786 crore in Q1 FY25 to Rs 885 crore in Q1 FY26

By  Storyboard18Jul 24, 2025 2:29 PM
V-Mart has 510 stores pan-India as of June 30, 2025.

V-Mart Retail's posted a 177% rise in profit in 1 Quarter for the fiscal year 2026 while the revenue from operation surged by 13% in the same period.

According to the stock exchange filing, the retailer's Q1 FY26 profit stood at Rs 33.6 crore. In the previous fiscal, the company had clocked a profit of Rs 12.14 crore in first quarter.

V-Mart's revenue from operations surged from Rs 786 crore in Q1 FY25 to Rs 885 crore in Q1 FY26. The value fashion retailer's EBITDA for the quarter rose by 27% YoY to Rs 126 crore, , with days of inventory improving by 5% YoY to 93 days.

Same-store sales growth (SSSG) for the quarter stood at 1% year-on-year. However, it said that after adjusting for the preponement of Eid to the previous quarter this year, "normalised SSSG stood at 5% YoY, driven equally by V-Mart and Unlimited, both delivering 5% growth".

V-Mart continued its store expansion plan with the opening of 15 new stores. However, it shut two underperforming stores during the quarter. Currently, the retailer has 510 stores pan-India as of June 30, 2025.


First Published on Jul 24, 2025 2:29 PM

