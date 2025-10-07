American Express enters commerce media market with Amex Ads, following Mastercard's media move

ADVERTISEMENT
American Express has officially launched Amex Ads, marking the company’s entry into the growing commerce media sector. The platform allows brands to purchase display advertising on Amex-owned properties, beginning with AmexTravel.com, and target the company’s 34 million U.S. consumer card members using transaction and travel booking data.
The initiative reflects a broader trend of companies leveraging first-party data to generate new revenue streams through advertising. Retailers including Amazon, Target and Kroger, as well as delivery platforms such as Uber, DoorDash and Instacart, have already capitalized on their own data to sell targeted ads on their platforms.
Amex piloted the platform earlier this year with brands including Marriott Bonvoy, Macy’s and TUMI. The ad service operates separately from Amex Offers, the company’s cardholder discount program funded by merchants.
Industry analysts note that commerce-driven advertising is rapidly expanding, with global revenue projected to surpass television ad revenue - including both linear and streaming - for the first time.
Amex aims to differentiate its offering through its closed-loop model, affluent customer base, and focus on brand safety. Ads are only available on Amex-owned properties and are sold directly by the company, avoiding programmatic channels.
The payments major seeks to extend the value that has underpinned the success of Amex Offers™ for more than a decade. In 2024, the Amex Offers program generated $15 billion in global spend, including $13 billion in the U.S., at merchants that accept American Express. The new platform allows brands to engage U.S. American Express® Card Members through an expanding range of digital media ad formats, supported by advanced measurement tools and insights derived from American Express’ comprehensive first-party data, providing a 360-degree view of both online and offline Card Member spending.
“Powered by American Express Membership and building on the success of Amex Offers, Amex Ads harnesses the power of our direct relationships with Card Members and brands to benefit both,” said Alexander Drummond, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Membership Portfolio Services at American Express. “With Amex Ads, brands can reach Card Members with relevant content at exactly the right time, while maintaining the privacy, security and trust our Card Members expect.”
Future plans include expanding ad inventory to additional Amex platforms beyond AmexTravel.com, positioning the company to grow its presence in commerce media alongside peers such as Chase and Mastercard.