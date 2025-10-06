Apple succession heats up: Hardware chief John Ternus emerges as Tim Cook's 'natural successor'

The tech world is buzzing with speculation: is Tim Cook finally ready to exit Apple? As Cook, who has been Apple's CEO since 2011, approaches his 65th birthday next month, reports suggest that serious, high-level discussions about his eventual replacement are already underway.

While Apple has seen its share of major executive exits in recent years—including former design chief Jony Ive and retail head Angela Ahrendts in 2019, as well as more recent departures by CFO Luca Maestri and COO Jeff Williams, none of those shifts carry the weight of a Cook succession, as per reports.

The Frontrunner: John Ternus

So, who is most likely to take the reins? According to a Bloomberg report, all signs point to John Ternus, Apple's Vice President of Hardware Engineering, as the strongest contender.

Ternus has served Apple for nearly 24 years and has solidified his position as a key decision-maker, influencing product strategies and features well beyond his core hardware role. At 50 years old, he is considered the ideal age to lead the company for at least a decade, mirroring Cook, who was also 50 when he became CEO. Gurman notes that because most other senior executives are either too young or nearing retirement, Ternus presents the most balanced option for a long-term transition.

His growing corporate influence is evident: Ternus was the executive who introduced the iPhone Air, the company’s first new iPhone form factor in years. He even greeted customers at the Regent Street store in London during the iPhone 17 launch. Internally, he is well-regarded by company loyalists and is said to be deeply trusted by Cook himself.

Emergency and Formal Succession

In the event of an emergency, Apple could temporarily appoint either COO Sabih Khan or retail head Deirdre O’Brien. However, for a formal succession plan, the direction is clear: Ternus is viewed as Cook’s natural successor.

For now, Cook has not made any official announcement about stepping down. But as the speculation heats up, Apple fans and investors are watching closely. If John Ternus does take over, he will inherit not only one of the most powerful jobs in technology but also the immense responsibility of leading Apple into its next era of innovation.