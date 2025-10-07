Havas Media wins Emirates $190 million global media account

ADVERTISEMENT
Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, has selected Havas Media to oversee its global media planning and buying, ending a multi-year relationship with IPG Mediabrands. The account, valued at $190.5 million annually, had been managed out of UM London, IPG’s unit.
The decision followed a competitive review that included all six major holding companies, with the final shortlist narrowed to IPG Mediabrands, WPP Media, and Havas Media.
While not the largest media account worldwide, Emirates is a high-profile sponsor across premier sports. Its portfolio spans partnerships with football clubs such as Real Madrid and Arsenal, the Emirates FA Cup, the NBA, Rugby World Cup, all four tennis Grand Slams, as well as sailing, horse racing, and cycling events.
The airline has prior experience with Havas, which managed the account from 2013 to 2020 before it moved to IPG Mediabrands. Last week, Havas announced a joint venture with Horizon Media aimed at strengthening services for multinational clients headquartered in the United States.