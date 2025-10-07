Flipkart offloads 6% stake in Aditya Birla Lifestyle for Rs 998 cr

ADVERTISEMENT
Flipkart Investments Pvt Ltd has sold a 6% stake in Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd for about ₹998 crore through a block deal on October 6, according to exchange data. The shares were sold at an average price of ₹136.45 apiece - a discount of nearly 7% to the stock’s closing price on the day.
The transaction attracted robust interest from domestic institutional investors. SBI Life Insurance purchased 1.7 crore shares worth ₹236 crore, Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 1.8 crore shares for ₹241 crore, and ICICI Prudential Asset Management acquired 1.9 crore shares for ₹260 crore, as per exchange data.
Following the sale, Flipkart’s shareholding in Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands is estimated to have declined to around 19%, down from 25% earlier.
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, a part of the Aditya Birla Group, operates in the premium apparel and lifestyle segment, managing a diverse portfolio across men’s and women’s wear categories.The company posted a profit of Rs 24.06 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 22.93 crore in the same period last fiscal.
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands' revenue from operations increased from Rs 1,784.47 crore in Q1 FY25 to Rs 1,840.58 crore in Q1 FY26. According to the company, the lifestyle brands grew 6% YoY, with retail and wholesale accounting for a revenue of Rs 1,049 crore and Rs 289 crore, respectively. E-commerce sales declined by 19% to Rs 175 crore in Q1 FY26.