Verizon names Daniel Schulman as its next CEO; to succeed Hans Vestberg

American telecommunications company Verizon Communications has named lead independent director Daniel Schulman as its new chief executive officer. He will succeed Hans Vestberg, who has been the CEO since 2018 and chairman since 2019.
He shared, "Today I have the honor of being appointed as Verizon’s CEO, and I could not be more excited. The energy and potential I see today at Verizon reminds me of my days at PayPal. We stand at an important moment—we are going to move quickly and boldly to win in both mobility and broadband."
Prior to joining Verizon, Schulman was the CEO of PayPal Holdings, Inc., where he led the company’s successful transformation to a global payments platform, tripling revenue from $8B to $30B, growing EPS five-fold and adding hundreds of millions of new customers to the PayPal platform across the globe.
He has also held senior leadership roles at numerous large public companies, including Priceline, where he grew annual revenues from $20 million to nearly $1 billion over two years, Virgin Mobile USA, where he successfully built a pre-paid cellphone business, American Express, where he expanded global mobile and online payment services, and AT&T.
In addition to his expertise in technology and experience in the telecommunications field, Dan has extensive cybersecurity and risk management experience as a director of NortonLifeLock (formerly Symantec Corporation), a global leader in cybersecurity, for nearly 20 years. He also served as the independent chairman for six years.
Schulman is a board member of Lazard, Inc., and Cisco Systems. He is also Board Chair of JUST Capital and Vice Chairman and Managing Partner of Valor Capital Group.
He earned a Bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and an MBA in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
