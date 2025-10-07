Festival Myths or Market Magic? Examining the Navratri condom sales bump

It has been six days since Dussehra and Navratri came to a glorious end. Yet what lingers long in the corridors is the remarkable uptick in condom‑brand sales during Navratri—and this isn’t something new.

According to various media reports, the State Chemists’ Association reported that sales rose by approximately 35 percent during Navratri, with even paan shops stocking up late at night.

In 2023, a media report noted that pharmacies “stocked up weeks before” and saw 30–40 percent higher sales. In 2022, Apollo Pharmacy in Ahmedabad reportedly witnessed its sales increase by 15–20 percent. Other pharmacies saw their sales go up by 20–30 percent. And one Vadodara outlet claimed a 60 percent increase in sales during Navratri.

Now, this brings us to the question: is it reality or festive lore?

As per Arjun Vaidya, co‑founder of V3 Ventures, for decades condoms have shifted from being family‑planning tools to being aspirational products—and now, with quick commerce and Ranveer Singh campaigns, they are everyday FMCG. They are stocked in paan shops, delivered in ten minutes, and normalized in OTT shows.

As per Krishna Iyer, Executive Director — Marketing, MullenLowe Lintas Group, “Navratri is a fascinating cultural micro‑season for condom sales, particularly in Gujarat’s urban centres like Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara.” However, Ajay Rawal, Vice President of Emcube Ethicals (which handles the brand Soframycin), believes this phenomenon is largely festive lore. Rawal previously led Raymond Consumer Care as General Manager — Marketing, where he managed KamaSutra condoms.

He highlighted that 1.2 billion commercial condoms are sold in India each year.

“There is an equal proportion given away free by the government, and an equal proportion subsidised. So the overall market is 4.2 billion condoms annually. Of that, the commercial condom market is 1.2 billion, which is evenly distributed across the months,” he explained.

According to Nielsen data, if sales were evenly spread over 12 months, each month would account for roughly 8.3 percent of annual sales.

All‑India distribution starting April is: 8.4, 8.4, 8.4, 8.5, 8.3, 8.8, 8.5, 8.4, 8.4, 8.5, 8.1, 8.1. There is little to suggest strong seasonality. In some years, we do see a modest uplift. In Gujarat, figures are 8.9, 8.4, 8.9, 8.2, 7.6 for comparable months.

“From a data perspective, this is hype created by marketers, hype created by companies. If 1.2 billion condoms are sold, that means about 100 million per month. Over nine days, how much uplift in Gujarat could actually move the market statewide?”

Vaidya added that in Gujarat, condom brands experience 15–40 percent seasonal uplift during Navratri, depending on the outlet and the year.

Storyboard18 reached out to TTK Healthcare (manufacturer of Skore condoms) and Mankind Pharma (manufacturer of Manforce condoms), but both companies were unavailable for comment.

According to the National Family Health Survey, condom use in Gujarat doubled to 11.4 percent in five years. “But India still averages fewer than five condoms per male annually, compared to ~50 in Japan, ~70 in Europe. The headroom is massive,” he added.

Based on retail and pharmacy data, MullenLowe Lintas’s Iyer says a 15 percent–30 percent lift is witnessed during the festival week. Garba nights and late‑night mingling create conditions where intimacy naturally occurs in a more social, family‑approved setting.

Similarly, Durga Puja in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati drives short‑term spikes—young adults hopping from pandal to pandal and late‑night celebrations. “These spikes are highly local; however, they remain a window for brands to drive sales,” Iyer added.

Vaidya noted that marketing has to be done carefully in Gujarat. In 2017, Manforce had to withdraw over 500 Sunny Leone hoardings during Navratri after protests. “Since then, brands have leaned more on discreet channels—digital, quick‑commerce banners, and always‑on education campaigns,” he said.

Iyer believes that the kind of sales jump condom brands experience during Navratri is not something they usually see during other festive occasions. He said, “The impact of sales during Navratri and Puja could be sharper than broader nationwide moments such as New Year’s Eve or Valentine’s Day, which also drive sales.”

Vaidya concurs: “Blinkit, for example, sold over 1.2 lakh packs on Dec 31 by 9:50 p.m.—a huge peak for one night. So Navratri isn’t unique in seeing an uplift, but it’s unique as a nine‑day, culture‑led demand wave.” He added, “The usual big brands: Manforce, Durex, Skore, KamaSutra, Moods. Manforce leads, but the real competition is between cultural taboos and distribution.”

Taboo categories often become seasonal first, then habitual, then mainstream. “Valentine’s Day did this for chocolates in the West. Navratri is quietly doing it for condoms in India,” Vaidya added.

Iyer notes that this is not unique to India alone. In Brazil, Carnival (a festive season) sees millions of condoms distributed by NGOs, government, and healthcare agencies. Valentine’s week in the U.S. drives double‑digit sales; Japan records spikes around Christmas Eve; China’s Singles’ Day sees demand for sexual wellness products surge online; and music festivals or sporting events in Europe consistently fuel short‑term peaks. “Navratri and Puja are cultural triggers that fuel a sales uptick — they are India’s equivalent in a global intimacy calendar,” he stated.

Q‑commerce & E‑commerce effect

As per Iyer, quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto amplify this effect by removing the barrier of store embarrassment and enabling discreet, situational purchases within minutes. Brands capitalise on this digital‑first purchase shift.

However, Iyer noted that marketing remains sensitive. A Garba‑themed campaign was withdrawn in Gujarat after backlash. Brands globally face scrutiny when intimacy‑linked advertising coincides with cultural or religious festivals.

Today, Iyer says, brands rely on digital engagement, chemist activations, and influencer strategies that strike a fine balance between visibility and cultural respect.

Most condom brands invest their advertising expenditure in digital media and television, Rawal said. He also recollected that the only challenge is that condom ads can air on television only after 10 p.m. He recalled that during the Asia World Cup 2025, ads from Durex and Manforce were especially prominent.

Navratri has earned the nickname “condom season” in Gujarat. And it tells us something larger: in India, culture is the fastest accelerator of consumption. First sweets and snacks, now sexual wellness, protein ladoos, detox juices, new‑age apparel, Vaidya adds.

“Festivals don’t just drive rituals—they rewire what we consume,” Vaidya stated.

However, TRA CEO Chandramouli Nilekantan strongly rejects the term “condom season” for Navratri. He said, “There is no such thing as a condom season. If somebody says it, it’s simply media sensationalisation.”