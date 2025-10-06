Mercedes-Benz India clocks record quarterly sales; 2,500+ vehicles delivered during Navratri

A record 2500+ cars retailed in 9 days during the auspicious festive period. Q2 FY 25-26 sales remains at best ever 5119 units. FY 25-26 (Apr-Sept) sales at 9357 units with four percent growth. This is the highest ever monthly sales for the LWB E-Class sedan and GLC, GLE, GLS and AMG G63 range of SUVs.

“Mercedes-Benz clocked its best-ever September sales owing to an overwhelming customer response following the GST 2.0 reforms, culminating the pent-up demand. Our attractive new portfolio combined with innovative financial programmes under the ‘Dream Days’ campaign, resulted in overwhelming demand for Mercedes-Benz cars in the luxury market. We expect this festive buying spirit to continue in October as well, with upcoming festivities including Dhanteras and Diwali, which traditionally witness spirited buying from customers. While there was strong demand across the portfolio, we recorded the highest ever monthly sales for key products like the Long Wheelbase E- Class, GLC, GLE, GLS and G63 AMG SUVs,” stated Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

“The reduction in the GST rates has certainly improved customer sentiment with its appropriate timing; as car prices are increasing owing to macro-economic challenges like adverse forex movement, rising operational cost etc. We hope this buoyant spirit sustains for the remaining festive season, as we continue to observe market trends closely, remaining cautiously optimistic," Iyer added.

Mercedes-Benz also announced its September sales, growing by a robust 36 percent compared to September 2024. The record monthly sales is strongly driven by Government’s GST 2.0 reforms which buoyed customer interest and resulted in increased purchase, that has been on hold since middle of August. The GST 2.0 reforms is reflected in the Navratri Sales, which witnessed approx. 2500 units retailed in the nine days of the festival, making it the highest ever Navratri sales for Mercedes-Benz in India.

The highest ever September 2025 sales also drives Mercedes-Benz’s highest ever Q2 FY 25-26 sales performance with 5119 units retailed. The best-ever sales performance in Q2 FY 25-26 was buoyed by steady demand across ‘Core Luxury’ and ‘Top-End Luxury’ vehicles. The sales momentum in Q2 FY 25- 26 was driven by growth in the top-end luxury BEV portfolio, which continued its penetration of eight percent in the overall sales volume of Mercedes-Benz India.

Demand for Mercedes-Benz ‘Top-End’ luxury segment continued for the Q2 FY 25-26 with 25% penetration and 12% y-o-y growth. Top-End Vehicles comprising GLS, S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, AMG G63 continued to command customer preference with growing trends of hyper-personalization and customization.

Mercedes-Benz’s bespoke ‘manufaktur’ range, offering personalized selection of high-quality equipment, exclusive appointments and craftsmanship, comprises 75% of all top-end luxury vehicles sold in India. AMG G 63 also registered its highest ever monthly sales despite a waiting period of more than 6 months.

Mercedes-Benz’s ‘Core’ segment registered a growth of 10% in Q2 FY 25-26 with best-ever monthly sales for LWB E-Class, GLC and GLE SUVs in September 2025. ‘Core Segment’ continued to play an important role with 60% penetration in Mercedes-Benz India’s overall sales in India. The success of the LWB E-Class remains unchallenged in India, making it the highest selling luxury car in India with a 47% y-o-y growth for the luxury sedan in the Q2 FY 25-26 period.

Mercedes-Benz ‘Entry Luxury’ portfolio comprising the A-Class sedan and the GLA SUV continue to offer high product substance in their respective segments, driving substantial value proposition for luxury customers, stated the company in its statement.

In Q2 FY 25-26, Mercedes-Benz ‘Entry Luxury Segment’ declined in a segment completely dominated by products available at a lower price point having market offers.