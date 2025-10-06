Google Gemini Nano Banana prompts: 6 prompts to turn Karwa Chauth photos into perfect portraits

ADVERTISEMENT
This Karwa Chauth, Google is giving festive photography a digital twist. The tech giant’s latest AI-powered tool, Gemini Nano Banana, is helping users transform their everyday selfies into vibrant, cinematic festival portraits. Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash and Pro, the feature blends cultural aesthetics with advanced image-generation technology to create visually rich and authentic portraits — perfect for social media sharing.
Social media creators have already embraced the trend, using Nano Banana to reimagine themselves in traditional attire and festive settings. With a few taps, users can add colourful sarees, intricate jewellery, and warm, diya-lit backdrops, turning simple photos into expressive festival visuals.
Creating a portrait is straightforward. Users simply:
Open the Google Gemini app and sign in with their Google account.
Navigate to the Nano Banana feature.
Upload a selfie or photo.
Enter a descriptive prompt.
Tap Generate and download the transformed image.
To help users achieve the perfect Karwa Chauth look, Google has shared detailed sample prompts.
For example:
1. Transform your photo into a mid-shot of a woman in a maroon saree, holding a sieve during evening puja, with the warm glow of diyas and subtle home décor in the background.
2. Create an image of an Indian woman standing on her balcony during the Karwa Chauth festival, wearing a red lehenga and bangles on her wrists, gold jewelry and earrings, and looking at the moon. Her hair is open and she is holding a ritual offering plate in her hand. The night sky and a large, bright moon is visible.
3. Create a 4K close-up portrait of a couple celebrating Karwa Chauth, the woman wearing a maroon lehenga with intricate gold embroidery and the man in a
4. Generate a side-view shot of a woman in a pink saree lighting diyas on a low table, her braid adorned with flowers and a minimal festive setting.
5.Create a portrait of a couple performing the Karwa Chauth ritual. The woman in a bright orange saree with gold jewelry, the man in a cream kurta. Emphasize the puja thali, decorated with flowers and diya, and soft indoor lighting. Highlight cultural authenticity with henna on her hands, subtle expressions of devotion, and a cozy, warm environment reflecting the festival spirit..
6. 4K cinematic portrait of a couple celebrating Karwa Chauth, with soft golden lighting, moon in the background, the woman has a sieve in her hand and both are wearing festive attire. It is night time and a romantic, intimate atmosphere.
With Nano Banana AI, Google is fusing tradition with innovation, allowing users to celebrate culture in a more personalised, creative way. The tool makes it easy to capture the essence of Karwa Chauth — warm, elegant, and ready for Instagram, WhatsApp, or any festive platform.