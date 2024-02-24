Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: List of Indian leaders from Business, Sports, Entertainment

One the world’s most high-profile weddings will see Indian and international leaders from the worlds of tech, business, government, entertainment and more, attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar next month.
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was engaged to Radhika Merchant in December 2022.
The couple’s pre-wedding festivities will take place at the Reliance complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The events are scheduled to take place between March 1 and 3, 2024.
A blockbuster list of VIPs are expected to attend the mega events. The event will witness the single-biggest gathering of VIPs, including heads of state, former heads of state besides the biggest names from the world of global business, in India outside the G20 gathering, entertainment and sport, which is a testament to Mukesh Ambani’s global stature and influence.
Notable Indian Leaders from Business, Sports and Entertainment at the Jamnagar Events
Spiritual leader Sadhguruji
N Chandra, Tata Sons
Kumar Mangalam Birla and family including Ananya and Aryaman
Gautam Adani and family
Godrej Family
Nandan Nilekani
Sanjiv Goenka
Rishad Premji
Uday Kotak
Adar Poonawala
Sunil Mittal
Pawan Munjal
Roshni Nadar
Nikhil Kamath
Ronnie Screwvala
Dilip Sanghvi
From Sport
Sachin Tendulkar and family
M S Dhoni and family
Rohit Sharma
K L Rahul
Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya
Ishan Kishan
From Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan and family
Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan
Rajnikanth and family
Shah Rukh Khan and family
Aamir Khan and family
Salman Khan
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
Ajay Devgn and Kajol
Saif Ali Khan and family
Chunky Pandey and family
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Madhuri Dixit & Dr. Sriram Nene
Aditya and Rani Chopra'
Karan Johar
Boney Kapoor and family
Anil Kapoor and family
Varun Dhawan
Siddharth Malhotra
Shraddha Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor
