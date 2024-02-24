Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: List of Indian leaders from Business, Sports, Entertainment

One the world’s most high-profile weddings will see Indian and international leaders from the worlds of tech, business, government, entertainment and more, attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar next month.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was engaged to Radhika Merchant in December 2022.

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities will take place at the Reliance complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The events are scheduled to take place between March 1 and 3, 2024.

A blockbuster list of VIPs are expected to attend the mega events. The event will witness the single-biggest gathering of VIPs, ⁠including heads of state, former heads of state besides the biggest names from the world of global business, in India outside the G20 gathering, entertainment and sport, which is a testament to Mukesh Ambani’s global stature and influence.

Notable Indian Leaders from Business, Sports and Entertainment at the Jamnagar Events

Spiritual leader Sadhguruji

N Chandra, Tata Sons

Kumar Mangalam Birla and family including Ananya and Aryaman

Gautam Adani and family

Godrej Family

Nandan Nilekani

Sanjiv Goenka

Rishad Premji

Uday Kotak

Adar Poonawala

Sunil Mittal

Pawan Munjal

Roshni Nadar

Nikhil Kamath

Ronnie Screwvala

Dilip Sanghvi

From Sport

Sachin Tendulkar and family

M S Dhoni and family

Rohit Sharma

K L Rahul

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya

Ishan Kishan

From Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan and family

Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan

Rajnikanth and family

Shah Rukh Khan and family

Aamir Khan and family

Salman Khan

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Saif Ali Khan and family

Chunky Pandey and family

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Madhuri Dixit & Dr. Sriram Nene

Aditya and Rani Chopra'

Karan Johar

Boney Kapoor and family

Anil Kapoor and family

Varun Dhawan

Siddharth Malhotra

Shraddha Kapoor