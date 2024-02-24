comScore            

How it Works

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: List of Indian leaders from Business, Sports, Entertainment

The Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding is expected to be attended by Indian and global leaders from business, royalty, tech, government and entertainment. Check the list of notable Indian leaders from Business, Sports and Entertainment at the pre-wedding Jamnagar events.

By  Storyboard18Feb 24, 2024 5:56 PM
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: List of Indian leaders from Business, Sports, Entertainment
The couple’s pre-wedding festivities will take place at the Reliance complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The events are scheduled to take place between March 1 and 3, 2024. (From left to right - top to bottom: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Sadhguru, Sachin Tendulkar and family, and Gautam Adani. (Image source: News18))

One the world’s most high-profile weddings will see Indian and international leaders from the worlds of tech, business, government, entertainment and more, attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar next month.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was engaged to Radhika Merchant in December 2022.

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities will take place at the Reliance complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The events are scheduled to take place between March 1 and 3, 2024.

A blockbuster list of VIPs are expected to attend the mega events. The event will witness the single-biggest gathering of VIPs, ⁠including heads of state, former heads of state besides the biggest names from the world of global business, in India outside the G20 gathering, entertainment and sport, which is a testament to Mukesh Ambani’s global stature and influence.

Notable Indian Leaders from Business, Sports and Entertainment at the Jamnagar Events

Spiritual leader Sadhguruji

N Chandra, Tata Sons

Kumar Mangalam Birla and family including Ananya and Aryaman

Gautam Adani and family

Godrej Family

Nandan Nilekani

Sanjiv Goenka

Rishad Premji

Uday Kotak

Adar Poonawala

Sunil Mittal

Pawan Munjal

Roshni Nadar

Nikhil Kamath

Ronnie Screwvala

Dilip Sanghvi

From Sport

Sachin Tendulkar and family

M S Dhoni and family

Rohit Sharma

K L Rahul

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya

Ishan Kishan

From Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan and family

Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan

Rajnikanth and family

Shah Rukh Khan and family

Aamir Khan and family

Salman Khan

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Saif Ali Khan and family

Chunky Pandey and family

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Madhuri Dixit & Dr. Sriram Nene

Aditya and Rani Chopra'

Karan Johar

Boney Kapoor and family

Anil Kapoor and family

Varun Dhawan

Siddharth Malhotra

Shraddha Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor


Tags
First Published on Feb 24, 2024 11:32 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Anant Ambani wedding: Rihanna, Arijit Singh to perform at Mukesh Ambani's son's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar

Anant Ambani wedding: Rihanna, Arijit Singh to perform at Mukesh Ambani's son's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar

How it Works

Anant Ambani wedding: Nikhil Kamath, Chandrasekaran, Gautam Adani, Adar Poonawala, Birla among guests at Mukesh Ambani's son's wedding

Anant Ambani wedding: Nikhil Kamath, Chandrasekaran, Gautam Adani, Adar Poonawala, Birla among guests at Mukesh Ambani's son's wedding

How it Works

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding events: Jungle theme, dress codes, travel plans for guests

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding events: Jungle theme, dress codes, travel plans for guests

How it Works

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: List of global guests from business, tech, government, royalty, entertainment

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: List of global guests from business, tech, government, royalty, entertainment

How it Works

Billionaire Nikhil Kamath doesn't own the house he lives in; Find out why

Billionaire Nikhil Kamath doesn't own the house he lives in; Find out why

How it Works

What is coffee-badging and why is Owl Labs' CEO Frank Weishaupt promoting it?

What is coffee-badging and why is Owl Labs' CEO Frank Weishaupt promoting it?

How it Works

OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal reveals he didn’t know how to read a balance sheet

OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal reveals he didn’t know how to read a balance sheet
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!