Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Bill Gates to Mark Zuckerberg, guest list of global business, tech leaders

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar in early March are anticipated to be attended by international leaders from business including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bob Iger of Disney, and others.
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in what is expected to be one of India's grandest weddings on July 12 in Mumbai.
Here’s the list of notable guests from the global business world who are expected to attend:
Microsoft founder Bill Gates
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink
Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman
Disney CEO Bob Iger
Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick
Bank of America chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan
Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber
EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen
Lupa Systems CEO James Murdoch
Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim
Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio
Hillhouse Capital founder Zhang Lei
BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss
Exor CEO John Elkann
Former Cisco chairman John Chambers
Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt
Ajit Jain, vice chairman of insurance operations at Berkshire Hathaway
Tech investor Yuri Milner
Yasir Al Rumayyan, Chairperson of Saudi Aramco
Bob Dudley, Former CEO of bp
Christopher Elias, President of Global Development at BMGF
Rob L. Goldstein, COO of BlackRock
John Hegeman, VP of Monetisation at Meta
Bernard Looney, Former CEO of bp
Rachel Lord, Senior Managing Director at BlackRock APAC
Amin H Nasser, President & CEO of Aramco
Vivi Nevo, Founder of NV Investments
Javier Olivan, COO of Meta
Anuj Ranjan, Managing Partner of Brookfield
Michelle Ritter, Founder & CEO of Steel Perlot
Jure Sola, CEO of Sanmina Corp
Mark Tucker, Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO & MD of Mubadala
Mark Carney, Chairman of Brookfield Asset Management
Joe Bae, CEO of KKR & Co.
Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony
Dr Brian Levine, Founding Partner of CCRM New York