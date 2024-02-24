comScore            

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Bill Gates to Mark Zuckerberg, guest list of global business, tech leaders

Who’s who of the global business world invited for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding. Check the list here.

By  Storyboard18Feb 24, 2024 5:57 PM
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Bill Gates to Mark Zuckerberg, guest list of global business, tech leaders
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in what is expected to be one of India's grandest weddings on July 12 in Mumbai.

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar in early March are anticipated to be attended by international leaders from business including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bob Iger of Disney, and others.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in what is expected to be one of India's grandest weddings on July 12 in Mumbai.

Here’s the list of notable guests from the global business world who are expected to attend:

Microsoft founder Bill Gates

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink

Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman

Disney CEO Bob Iger

Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick

Bank of America chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan

Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen

Lupa Systems CEO James Murdoch

Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio

Hillhouse Capital founder Zhang Lei

BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss

Exor CEO John Elkann

Former Cisco chairman John Chambers

Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt

Ajit Jain, vice chairman of insurance operations at Berkshire Hathaway

Tech investor Yuri Milner

Yasir Al Rumayyan, Chairperson of Saudi Aramco

Bob Dudley, Former CEO of bp

Christopher Elias, President of Global Development at BMGF

Rob L. Goldstein, COO of BlackRock

John Hegeman, VP of Monetisation at Meta

Bernard Looney, Former CEO of bp

Rachel Lord, Senior Managing Director at BlackRock APAC

Amin H Nasser, President & CEO of Aramco

Vivi Nevo, Founder of NV Investments

Javier Olivan, COO of Meta

Anuj Ranjan, Managing Partner of Brookfield

Michelle Ritter, Founder & CEO of Steel Perlot

Jure Sola, CEO of Sanmina Corp

Mark Tucker, Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO & MD of Mubadala

Mark Carney, Chairman of Brookfield Asset Management

Joe Bae, CEO of KKR & Co.

Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony

Dr Brian Levine, Founding Partner of CCRM New York


First Published on Feb 24, 2024 10:19 AM

