Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: List of global guests from business, tech, government, royalty, entertainment

Touted as India’s grandest wedding, high-profile guests from the worlds of tech, business, government, entertainment and more, are expected to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar next month. The guest list reportedly includes Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Bob Iger of Disney and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, among others.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was engaged to Radhika Merchant in December 2022.

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities will take place at the Reliance complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The events are scheduled to take place between March 1 and 3.

The Jamnagar airport, which is used to single-digit landings daily, will see around 50 landings on March 1. The entire airport is being spruced up by Reliance, as it is also the route to the RIL refinery complex.

⁠Many more VIPs are expected to attend the mega event especially tycoons from India and celebrities from the world of entertainment.

The event will witness the single-biggest gathering of VIPs, ⁠including heads of state, former heads of state besides the biggest names from the world of global business, in India outside the G20 gathering, which is a testament to Mukesh Ambani’s global stature and influence.

Here’s the list of notable guests from global business, tech, royalty, government, entertainment, media and more, who are expected to attend:

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO & MD, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

BP CEO Murray Auchincloss

Qatar PM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani

Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen

Thomas Barrack, Chairman & Founder, Colony Capital

John Chambers, CEO, JC2 Ventures

John Elkann, Executive Chairman

Exor; Ari Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor

Larry Fink, Chairman & CEO, BlackRock

Bruce Flatt, CEO, Brookfield Asset Management

Michael Grimes, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley

Stephen Harper, Former Prime Minister of Canada

Google president Donald Harrison

Richard Hilton, Chairman, Hilton & Hyland

Ajit Jain, Vice Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway

Archie Keswick, Board Member, Mandarin Oriental

Dr Richard Klausner, Scientist

Terry McAuliffe, Former Governor

Yuri Milner

Ajit Mohan, President – Asia Pacific, Snap Inc

James Murdoch, Founder & CEO, Lupa Systems

Purna Saggurti, Vice Chairman, Bank of America

The King and Queen of Bhutan

Jorge Quiroga, Former President of Bolivia

Kevin Rudd, Former Prime Minister of Australia

Eric Schmidt, Founder, Schmidt Futures

Klaus Schwab, Chairperson, World Economic Forum

Ram Shriram, Founding & Managing Partner, Sherpalo

Jim Teague, CEO, Enterprise GP

Fareed Zakaria, journalist

Lynn Forester de Rothschild, CEO, E L Rothschild

Marcus Wallenberg, Ex-president & CEO, InvestorAB

The CEO of Walt Disney Bob Iger

Ted Pick, CEO, Morgan Stanley

Bill Ford, Chairman & CEO, General Atlantic

Stephen Schwarzman, Founder, Blackstone Group

Brian Thomas Moynihan, Chairman, Bank of America

Carlos Slim, Investor

Jay Lee, Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics

Raymond Dalio, Founder, Bridgewater Associates

Zhang Lei, Founder, Hillhouse Capital

Howard Marks, Co-founder, Oaktree Capital Management

James Dinan, Founder, York Capital Management

Yasir Al Rumayyan, Chairperson, Saudi Aramco

Bob Dudley, Former CEO, bp

Christopher Elias, President, Global Development, BMGF

Rob Goldstein, COO, BlackRock

John Hegeman, VP – Monetisation, Meta

Bernard Looney, Former CEO, BP

Rachel Lord, Senior Managing Director BlackRock APAC

Amin H Nasser, President & CEO, Aramco

Vivi Nevo, Founder, NV Investments

Nitin Nohria, Former Dean, Harvard Business School

Javier Olivan, COO, Meta

Anuj Ranjan, Managing Partner, Brookfield

Michelle Ritter, Founder & CEO, Steel Perlot

Jure Sola, CEO, Sanmina Corp

Mark Tucker, Group Chairman, HSBC Holdings Plc

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO & MD, Mubadala

Mark Carney, Chairman, Brookfield Asset Management

Joe Bae, CEO, KKR & Co.

Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO, Sony

Dr Brian Levine, Founding Partner, CCRM New York

Gynaecologist Dr Thais Aliabadi

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump