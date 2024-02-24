Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: List of global guests from business, tech, government, royalty, entertainment

Touted as India’s grandest wedding, high-profile guests from the worlds of tech, business, government, entertainment and more, are expected to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar next month. The guest list reportedly includes Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Bob Iger of Disney and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, among others.
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was engaged to Radhika Merchant in December 2022.
The couple’s pre-wedding festivities will take place at the Reliance complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The events are scheduled to take place between March 1 and 3.
The Jamnagar airport, which is used to single-digit landings daily, will see around 50 landings on March 1. The entire airport is being spruced up by Reliance, as it is also the route to the RIL refinery complex.
Many more VIPs are expected to attend the mega event especially tycoons from India and celebrities from the world of entertainment.
The event will witness the single-biggest gathering of VIPs, including heads of state, former heads of state besides the biggest names from the world of global business, in India outside the G20 gathering, which is a testament to Mukesh Ambani’s global stature and influence.
Here’s the list of notable guests from global business, tech, royalty, government, entertainment, media and more, who are expected to attend:
Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO & MD, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
BP CEO Murray Auchincloss
Qatar PM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani
Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden
Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen
Thomas Barrack, Chairman & Founder, Colony Capital
John Chambers, CEO, JC2 Ventures
John Elkann, Executive Chairman
Exor; Ari Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor
Larry Fink, Chairman & CEO, BlackRock
Bruce Flatt, CEO, Brookfield Asset Management
Michael Grimes, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley
Stephen Harper, Former Prime Minister of Canada
Google president Donald Harrison
Richard Hilton, Chairman, Hilton & Hyland
Ajit Jain, Vice Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway
Archie Keswick, Board Member, Mandarin Oriental
Dr Richard Klausner, Scientist
Terry McAuliffe, Former Governor
Yuri Milner
Ajit Mohan, President – Asia Pacific, Snap Inc
James Murdoch, Founder & CEO, Lupa Systems
Purna Saggurti, Vice Chairman, Bank of America
The King and Queen of Bhutan
Jorge Quiroga, Former President of Bolivia
Kevin Rudd, Former Prime Minister of Australia
Eric Schmidt, Founder, Schmidt Futures
Klaus Schwab, Chairperson, World Economic Forum
Ram Shriram, Founding & Managing Partner, Sherpalo
Jim Teague, CEO, Enterprise GP
Fareed Zakaria, journalist
Lynn Forester de Rothschild, CEO, E L Rothschild
Marcus Wallenberg, Ex-president & CEO, InvestorAB
The CEO of Walt Disney Bob Iger
Ted Pick, CEO, Morgan Stanley
Bill Ford, Chairman & CEO, General Atlantic
Stephen Schwarzman, Founder, Blackstone Group
Brian Thomas Moynihan, Chairman, Bank of America
Carlos Slim, Investor
Jay Lee, Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics
Raymond Dalio, Founder, Bridgewater Associates
Zhang Lei, Founder, Hillhouse Capital
Howard Marks, Co-founder, Oaktree Capital Management
James Dinan, Founder, York Capital Management
Yasir Al Rumayyan, Chairperson, Saudi Aramco
Bob Dudley, Former CEO, bp
Christopher Elias, President, Global Development, BMGF
Rob Goldstein, COO, BlackRock
John Hegeman, VP – Monetisation, Meta
Bernard Looney, Former CEO, BP
Rachel Lord, Senior Managing Director BlackRock APAC
Amin H Nasser, President & CEO, Aramco
Vivi Nevo, Founder, NV Investments
Nitin Nohria, Former Dean, Harvard Business School
Javier Olivan, COO, Meta
Anuj Ranjan, Managing Partner, Brookfield
Michelle Ritter, Founder & CEO, Steel Perlot
Jure Sola, CEO, Sanmina Corp
Mark Tucker, Group Chairman, HSBC Holdings Plc
Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO & MD, Mubadala
Mark Carney, Chairman, Brookfield Asset Management
Joe Bae, CEO, KKR & Co.
Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO, Sony
Dr Brian Levine, Founding Partner, CCRM New York
Gynaecologist Dr Thais Aliabadi
Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump
Ivanka’s Trump’s husband Jared Kushner
