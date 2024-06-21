            

      Atul Chaudhary is the new TRAI secretary

      The newly appointed Secretary, Chaudhary, served as the Deputy Director General (DDG) at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in a previous capacity. In 2021, he also held the position at the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

      By  Storyboard18Jun 21, 2024 10:10 AM
      Atul Chaudhary is the new TRAI secretary
      A 1989-batch Indian Telecommunication Services officer, Chaudhary is an IIT Roorke graduate and holds a Master's Diploma in Public Policy and Administration from the Indian Institute of Public Administration.

      The Central Government has appointed Atul Kumar Chaudhary as the new Secretary of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). His appointment follows the superannuation of V Raghunandan, last month.

      Raghunandan retired on May 31 and his retirement was announced during the TRAI open house held on May 15. He was responsible for major telecom project executions, telecom enforcement in various country regions and policy implementation.

      In one of his previous roles, the new Secretary, Chaudhary, was posted as the Deputy Director General (DDG) at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and also has been the DDG at Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in 2021.

      A 1989-batch Indian Telecommunication Services (ITS) officer, Chaudhary is an IIT Roorke graduate and holds a Master's Diploma in Public Policy and Administration from the Indian Institute of Public Administration.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 21, 2024 9:59 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      There is clearly a need to make India the ‘country of choice’ for highly skilled talent: HUL's Nitin Paranjpe

      There is clearly a need to make India the ‘country of choice’ for highly skilled talent: HUL's Nitin Paranjpe

      How it Works

      Amid quality & customer service concerns, Zepto raises $665 mn at a $3.6B valuation

      Amid quality & customer service concerns, Zepto raises $665 mn at a $3.6B valuation

      How it Works

      TRAI recommendations on formulation of National Broadcasting Policy 2024 bring relief for OTTs

      TRAI recommendations on formulation of National Broadcasting Policy 2024 bring relief for OTTs

      How it Works

      TV ad volume drop by 4% in Jan-March quarter: TAM Adex report

      TV ad volume drop by 4% in Jan-March quarter: TAM Adex report

      How it Works

      BREAKING: Govt releases draft guidelines for prevention, regulation of spam calls

      BREAKING: Govt releases draft guidelines for prevention, regulation of spam calls

      How it Works

      BREAKING: TRAI issues Vision, Mission and Goals for National Broadcasting Policy 2024

      BREAKING: TRAI issues Vision, Mission and Goals for National Broadcasting Policy 2024

      How it Works

      India's self-declaration mandate: A win for consumers, a burden for marketers?

      India's self-declaration mandate: A win for consumers, a burden for marketers?