Atul Chaudhary is the new TRAI secretary

The Central Government has appointed Atul Kumar Chaudhary as the new Secretary of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). His appointment follows the superannuation of V Raghunandan, last month.

Raghunandan retired on May 31 and his retirement was announced during the TRAI open house held on May 15. He was responsible for major telecom project executions, telecom enforcement in various country regions and policy implementation.

In one of his previous roles, the new Secretary, Chaudhary, was posted as the Deputy Director General (DDG) at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and also has been the DDG at Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in 2021.