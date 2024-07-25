            

      Bhashini signs MoU with New Media Wing of Ministry of I&B

      The collaboration will focus on translation into 12 languages and text-to-text, text-to-speech, speech-to-text, audio localisation, live video/audio translation, and subtitling.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 25, 2024 9:13 AM
      Bhashini will train AI models with datasets to meet Ministry of I&B and Media Units' needs.

      An MOU has been signed between Digital India Bhashini Division (DIBD) and New Media Wing (Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) to foster collaboration across language translation services.

      Bhashini is government’s AI-powered language translation platform.

      The collaboration would ensure translation into 12 languages and services would include text-to-text, text-to-speech, speech-to-text, audio localisation, live video/audio translation, and subtitling.

      The New Media Wing's A.I.-driven communication hub will provide DIBD with datasets in text, audio, and video formats. The datasets will be utilised by DIBD to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and quality of its translation services.

      Additionally, DIBD will train AI models with these datasets to meet Ministry of I&B and Media Units' needs.

      The collaboration also aims to develop advanced language translation and transliteration technologies, introducing innovative features and functionalities to existing systems. Further, both DIBD and NMW will establish rigorous quality assurance processes to identify and correct errors and inconsistencies throughout the translation process.

      This strategic partnership is a step towards improving language translation services and ensuring high-quality communication in multiple languages across various media platforms.

      Bhashini also translated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2024 speech into Hindi in real-time on June 23.


      First Published on Jul 25, 2024 9:09 AM

