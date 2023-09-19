comScore

Burger King to sign Coca-Cola as its beverage partner in India: Report

If the deal is materialised, this will give Coca-Cola the visibility in more than 391 stores of Burger King in India.

By  Storyboard18Sep 19, 2023 9:04 AM
Once the deal comes through, both Burger King and its rival McDonald’s both will have deals with the beverage giant. (Representative Image: Ismail Hadine via Unsplash)

Fast food restaurant Burger King, which was in a decade long partnership with PepsiCo, is currently in advanced negotiations to sign a deal with Coca-Cola as its beverage partner in India, according to The Economic Times.

Once the deal comes through, both Burger King and its rival McDonald’s both will have deals with the beverage giant.

If the deal is materialised, this will give Coca-Cola the visibility in more than 391 stores of Burger King in India. The alignment with Coca-Cola is expected to be formalised and announced by the end of next quarter, according to the report.


First Published on Sep 19, 2023 9:04 AM

