Burger King to sign Coca-Cola as its beverage partner in India: Report

Fast food restaurant Burger King, which was in a decade long partnership with PepsiCo, is currently in advanced negotiations to sign a deal with Coca-Cola as its beverage partner in India, according to The Economic Times.
Once the deal comes through, both Burger King and its rival McDonald’s both will have deals with the beverage giant.
If the deal is materialised, this will give Coca-Cola the visibility in more than 391 stores of Burger King in India. The alignment with Coca-Cola is expected to be formalised and announced by the end of next quarter, according to the report.