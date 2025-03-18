            

CCI greenlights HUL's Rs 2,670 Cr. Minimalist buyout

The move significantly expands HUL's portfolio, which already boasts over 50 prominent brands, including Lakme, Lux, Knorr, Kwality Wall's, and Surf Excel.

By  Storyboard18Mar 18, 2025 8:34 AM
CCI greenlights HUL's Rs 2,670 Cr. Minimalist buyout
HUL will also make a primary infusion of Rs 45 crore and plans to acquire the remaining 9.5% shareholding of Uprising Science in the coming two years.

FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) has announced plans to acquire a 90.5% stake in Jaipur-based Uprising Science Pvt. Ltd., the company behind the popular beauty and personal care brand 'Minimalist'. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) released details of the proposed transaction, revealing that HUL will eventually acquire the remaining 9.5% shareholding within two years of the deal's completion.

Uprising Science, operating under the Minimalist brand, specializes in manufacturing and selling beauty, personal care, baby care, and hair care products. According to the CCI release, the acquisition will be formalized through a share purchase and subscription agreement between HUL and Uprising Science.

The move significantly expands HUL's portfolio, which already boasts over 50 prominent brands, including Lakme, Lux, Knorr, Kwality Wall's, and Surf Excel. The acquisition highlights HUL's continued strategy of expanding its presence in the rapidly growing beauty and personal care segment, particularly within the direct-to-consumer (D2C) market.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s (HUL) acquisition of Uprising Science Private Limited, the company behind the skincare brand Minimalist.

The approval follows HUL's January announcement of a share purchase and subscription agreement to acquire a 90.5% stake in Uprising Science. The deal involves a secondary buyout for a cash consideration of Rs 2,670 crore, valuing the company at a pre-money enterprise valuation of Rs 2,955 crore.

HUL will also make a primary infusion of Rs 45 crore and plans to acquire the remaining 9.5% shareholding of Uprising Science in the coming two years.


Tags
First Published on Mar 18, 2025 8:34 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Taboola and Microsoft strengthen 10-year ad partnership, expands to Outlook Mail and Office 365

Taboola and Microsoft strengthen 10-year ad partnership, expands to Outlook Mail and Office 365

Brand Marketing

Morgan Stanley to cut 2,000 jobs in first major workforce reduction under CEO Ted Pick

Morgan Stanley to cut 2,000 jobs in first major workforce reduction under CEO Ted Pick

How it Works

Apple loses bid to escape German antitrust oversight

Apple loses bid to escape German antitrust oversight

Brand Marketing

Mass resignations hit Hero MotoCorp: Report

Mass resignations hit Hero MotoCorp: Report

Brand Marketing

Omnicom's takeover of IPG moves forward as shareholders approve merger

Omnicom's takeover of IPG moves forward as shareholders approve merger

Brand Marketing

Siemens announces major job cuts in automation, EV charging businesses amid weak demand

Siemens announces major job cuts in automation, EV charging businesses amid weak demand

Brand Marketing

Tinder U launches in India; aims to help college students turn campus crushes into connections

Tinder U launches in India; aims to help college students turn campus crushes into connections

Brand Marketing

Alphabet in talks to acquire cloud-security firm Wiz for $33 billion

Alphabet in talks to acquire cloud-security firm Wiz for $33 billion