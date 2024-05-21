            

      CCI working on manpower boost and prepares for digital oversight duties: Reports

      Following the upcoming general election in early June, the CCI is also planning to implement merger control regulations aligned with the amended Competition Act.

      May 21, 2024
      According to reports, CCI is also gearing up for enhanced digital market oversight by strategically staffing the body with qualified personnel.

      India's antitrust watchdog, the Competition Commission (CCI), is reportedly eyeing a manpower boost to tackle regulatory challenges in both established and burgeoning sectors of the economy. This expansion, however, might materialise after the upcoming general election.

      According to reports, CCI is also gearing up for enhanced digital market oversight by strategically staffing the body with qualified personnel. The move is in anticipation of potential government action that includes the launch of a new digital competition law and the entrusting of oversight responsibilities to the CCI.

      The body currently has a 15 officers’ team in its two anti-trust divisions in the combination wing. This apart there are six officers each in the legal and research and trend analysis divisions. There are also five officers each in economics and advocacy divisions and four of them in the international cooperation division among others.

      Following the upcoming general election in early June, the CCI also plans to implement merger control regulations aligned with the amended Competition Act.


