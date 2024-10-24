            
      CCPA takes action against quick commerce companies for product disclosure violations

      CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare confirmed that the notices were sent to three to four companies, although specific names were not disclosed.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 24, 2024 10:48 AM
      These companies have been given 15 days to respond.

      The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to several quick commerce companies for failing to comply with product disclosure requirements mandated by the Legal Metrology Act, PTI reported. Reportedly, these companies have been given 15 days to respond.

      The law requires retailers to display essential product information, including maximum retail price, expiration date, weight, manufacturer details and consumer grievance contacts on packaged goods.

      As quick commerce continues to grow in popularity, particularly in major Indian cities, the regulatory scrutiny comes amid broader efforts by the Consumer Affairs Ministry to ensure compliance with disclosure regulations in digital commerce. This move is aimed at protecting consumer interests in an increasingly digital marketplace.

      The regulatory action stems from recent comments by CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, who mentioned that authorities were closely examining quick commerce platforms for their adherence to product disclosure requirements. This scrutiny aligns with the CCPA's broader mandate to ensure that companies comply with regulations aimed at protecting consumer rights, particularly in the rapidly expanding digital commerce sector. The focus on compliance highlights the government's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability among quick commerce providers.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 24, 2024 10:33 AM

