Shemaroo Entertainment faces Rs 70.26 crore GST demand; to file appeal

Shemaroo Entertainment has received an order from the Commissioner (Appeals-II), CGST & Central Excise, Mumbai, directing recovery of alleged inadmissible Input Tax Credit (ITC) worth Rs 70.26 crore, along with applicable interest and a penalty equal to the tax amount under Section 74(1) of the CGST Act, 2017.

The order, dated November 28, 2025, pertains to Shemaroo’s appeal against an earlier order issued on February 5, 2025, which itself followed a Show Cause Notice issued on August 2, 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said it has also been imposed a penalty of Rs 63.35 crore under Sections 122(1)(ii), 122(1)(x), and 122(2)(b) of the CGST Act. Additionally, penalties of Rs 133.61 crore each have been levied on Shemaroo’s Joint Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer under Section 122(1A) of the CGST and MGST Acts.

Shemaroo said it believes the demands are “not maintainable in law” and confirmed it is in the process of filing a further appeal before the appropriate judicial authority.

