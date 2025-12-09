Indian techie’s video on Singapore work culture triggers debate: ‘Stop justifying your leave’

A short Instagram video posted by an Indian tech professional based in Singapore has triggered widespread discussion online about workplace burnout, rigid leave systems and long working hours in India. In the clip, the man, identified as Aman, shared how moving to Singapore completely changed his understanding of a healthy work culture, especially when it comes to taking time off.

The video, which shows snippets of his Singapore office, contrasts what he describes as a “toxic” Indian work environment with the “respectful boundaries” he experiences abroad. Aman said that in India, employees often feel compelled to justify their leave requests with excuses involving illness or family emergencies, while in Singapore, he simply informs his employer, not asks.

‘No calls, no guilt, just life’

Aman said that in Singapore, personal time after working hours is respected. “Shaam 6 baje baad mera phone mera hai, boss ka nahi, no calls, no guilt, just life,” he said, adding that staying in the office late is viewed very differently abroad.

“Agar tum 8 baje ke baad office me baith kar hard work kar rahe ho toh tum hard working nahi, tum bas exploited ho yaar,” he said in the video.

He also wrote that his biggest mindset shift came from learning not to over-explain taking time off. In India, he said employees are conditioned to share unnecessary details to gain “sympathy approval,” whereas a healthier workplace encourages professional boundaries: “Stop justifying your time off… In a growth culture, you simply notify.”

Social media reacts

The video sparked a wave of engagement, with many Indian viewers resonating with the comparison, and some sharing their own frustrations with corporate culture.

One user commented: “Hope genz's change this in India.”

Another simply asked: “Any vacancies”, while someone else added: “any openings for customer service executive ??”

Others used the comments section to vent about workplace pressures in India. One viewer wrote: “India me corporate life bhut kharab hai khud ki hi leave mango mango to manager ko lgta hai jese uski kidney mang li ho ????”

Another frustrated user shared a longer response, saying: “Yaha boss ke career growth ke lia kaam hota hai, company ke lia nahi. Boss ka lalach kum hoga tab fake emergencies and over work bhi kum hoga. If you're not saving lives then calm the f down and be realistic with deadlines and workload.”

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 3:12 PM