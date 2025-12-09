Spotify launches 2025 wrapped for advertisers, turning fan behaviour into marketing strategy

Spotify has rolled out its 2025 Wrapped for Advertisers, transforming the global frenzy around Wrapped into a structured planning ecosystem for brands as they prepare for 2026. The launch follows a staggering wave of engagement, with more than 200 million fans, creators and artists interacting with Wrapped within the first 24 hours.

For the first time, Wrapped for Advertisers is embedded directly inside the Spotify app and within Spotify Ads Manager. The integration allows marketers to access campaign-level insights in the same space where they plan, buy and measure media, significantly shortening the leap from cultural insight to actionable strategy.

The tool gives brands a personalised year-end snapshot that includes total ad streaming minutes, a breakdown of ad formats used, and the top music and podcast genres consumed by their audiences. Spotify says the goal is simple: compress the distance between reflection and execution, enabling advertisers to build budget-ready campaigns off real behavioural signals.

Alongside the global release, Spotify unveiled its Wrapped for Advertisers Trend Report for India, and the findings show that the country’s listening habits diverged sharply from global behaviour through 2025.

Soul music was streamed at nearly three times the global average, while folk listening surged by 50%. Lo-fi beats recorded a tenfold increase compared to worldwide consumption. Relaxation-focused genres also dominated, with relaxation music up 173% and calm playlists played 151% more than the global benchmark.

Podcasts saw a similar wave of hyper-local preference. Education shows were streamed 163% more than the global average, with titles like Figuring Out with Raj Shamani and Money Mindset with Sonia Shenoy attracting particularly strong followings. Spirituality podcasts recorded the most dramatic jump, rising by an extraordinary 427%.

Spotify also revealed that 94% of all streams in India occurred on mobile, nearly 10% higher than the global norm, underscoring the country’s mobile-first audio landscape.

The rollout of Wrapped for Advertisers builds on the success of HITS 2025 India, Spotify’s annual showcase celebrating excellence in audio-driven advertising. The second edition attracted 114 entries across eight categories, covering audio, video, display, podcasts and even physical activations. Notably, 71 campaigns were supported by measurement studies signalling a market shift toward performance-anchored creativity.

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 5:30 PM