Starlink lists India plan prices ahead of full launch approval

Starlink joins a race that includes Eutelsat OneWeb (backed by Bharti Group) and Jio SES, both of whom are also awaiting final spectrum allotments to begin their satellite internet operations.

Elon Musk’s Starlink has surfaced with India-specific pricing for its residential satellite internet service, even though the company is still waiting for the final green light to begin commercial operations in the country.

A plan that appeared on Starlink’s India webpage listed the monthly residential subscription at ₹8,600, along with a one-time hardware cost of ₹34,000 for the user terminal kit. The listing also mentioned unlimited data and a 30-day trial for new customers.

These figures, however, may not represent the service’s final pricing. India is still marked as “pending regulatory approval” on Starlink’s coverage map, and the website does not show tariff details for the Business tier. The company has also indicated that certain India-related entries on its website were internal test data that became visible unintentionally.

Starlink has been working toward an India launch for several years, navigating a complex regulatory process and laying the groundwork for local operations. With nearly 7,000 satellites currently in orbit, the network is designed to extend high-speed internet to regions with limited or unreliable terrestrial connectivity. The service is promoted as easy to install, requiring little more than plugging in the equipment, and built to maintain more than 99.9% uptime, even in difficult weather conditions.

In June, Starlink became the third company in India to obtain a GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite) licence, following OneWeb and Reliance Jio, and also secured a Unified Licence from the Department of Telecommunications. SpaceX, Starlink’s parent company, has additionally posted several job openings for its Bengaluru office in recent months, signalling continued preparation for a formal India launch.

In the past, the company clashed with telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel over how satellite spectrum should be allocated. Since then, Starlink has signed separate retail partnerships with both operators’ parent companies to support future distribution of its services.

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 11:38 AM