“No Pricing Announced Yet”: Starlink denies India tariff leak, calls website rates test data

Starlink has clarified that the pricing figures that surfaced online for its India residential satellite internet plans were not final or official, but the result of a configuration error. The company said it has not yet announced service tariffs for India and is not currently accepting customer orders.

Lauren Dreyer, VP of Starlink Business Operations, addressed the issue on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “The Starlink India website is not live, service pricing for customers in India has not yet been announced, and we are not taking orders from customers in India.” She added that a “config glitch briefly made dummy test data visible,” emphasising that the numbers “do not reflect what the cost of Starlink service will be in India.”

Dreyer said the error was corrected quickly and reaffirmed that the company remains focused on securing final government clearances.

“We’re eager to connect the people of India with Starlink’s high-speed internet, and our teams are focused on obtaining final government approvals to turn service (and the website) on,” she said.

The clarification came after Starlink’s India webpage recently displayed monthly residential subscription pricing of ₹8,600, with a ₹34,000 one-time hardware fee for the user terminal kit, along with unlimited data and a 30-day trial period—information that sparked widespread discussion across social media and tech outlets.

Starlink has been working toward a commercial launch in India over the past few years, navigating regulatory processes and preparing local operations. In June, it became the third company in India to secure a GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite) licence, after OneWeb and Reliance Jio Satellite Communications, and has also received a Unified Licence from the Department of Telecommunications. SpaceX has additionally posted multiple hiring positions for its Bengaluru office in recent months.

With nearly 7,000 satellites currently in orbit, Starlink aims to deliver high-speed connectivity to underserved rural and remote regions. The company promotes its service as easy to install and capable of maintaining 99.9% uptime, including in challenging weather conditions.

Starlink has previously faced disputes with Indian telecom operators over satellite spectrum allocation models, but has since signed separate partnerships with the parent companies to support future distribution.

The company has not announced a launch timeline, but the latest developments signal that the commercial rollout could follow soon after final regulatory clearance.

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 2:39 PM