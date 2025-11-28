            
  • Home
  • how it works
  • Swiggy and Zepto eye Rs 14,000 crore public raise as Blinkit leads market

Swiggy and Zepto eye Rs 14,000 crore public raise as Blinkit leads market

This scramble for capital is driven by the highly competitive, cash-guzzling nature of the sector, which is projected to nearly triple in size from a Gross Order Value (GOV) of ₹64,000 crore in FY25 to ₹2 lakh crore by FY28.

By  Storyboard18Nov 28, 2025 12:45 PM
Follow us
Swiggy and Zepto eye Rs 14,000 crore public raise as Blinkit leads market
Swiggy is pitching a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of up to ₹10,000 crore. After this raise and the sale of its Rapido stake, Swiggy's total cash holdings are projected to be around ₹17,000 crore.

The quick commerce market is entering a high-stakes funding battle as rivals Swiggy and Zepto plan public market fundraises totaling approximately ₹14,000 crore, as per reports, to build war chests and intensify the fight for market share. This scramble for capital is driven by the highly competitive, cash-guzzling nature of the sector, which is projected to nearly triple in size from a Gross Order Value (GOV) of ₹64,000 crore in FY25 to ₹2 lakh crore by FY28.

Blinkit, the quick commerce arm of Eternal, remains the clear market leader, holding over 50% market share as of a September BofA research note. Blinkit maintains a commanding lead in cash reserves, sitting on ₹18,314 crore as of September 30.

The fight for the number two spot is heating up:

Swiggy is pitching a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of up to ₹10,000 crore. After this raise and the sale of its Rapido stake, Swiggy's total cash holdings are projected to be around ₹17,000 crore.

Zepto is preparing a confidential filing to raise around ₹4,000 crore. Zepto currently has approximately ₹7,000 crore in cash reserves.

Cash Burn Escalates in Tussle for Second Spot The intense rivalry between Swiggy's Instamart and Zepto for the second position has led to a significant increase in cash burn across the industry.

Swiggy's consolidated quarterly cash burn stood at ₹740 crore for the September quarter.

Eternal's (Blinkit) quarterly cash burn was ₹543 crore.

Zepto's monthly cash burn has reportedly increased to upwards of ₹500 crore, with a gross order value (GOV) of around ₹2,000 crore.

While Swiggy's share price closed 1.4% lower at ₹386.90 on Thursday, falling below its IPO price of ₹390, the company has guided for Instamart to break even on a contribution basis by June 2026. Blinkit, conversely, has indicated it will continue to prioritize growth over improving short-term margins, citing its strong balance sheet.

Net Average Order Value (AOV) in the sector currently sits in the ₹520-530 range. Analysts believe this AOV will only increase marginally, projecting growth of 2-3% per year as companies prioritize order frequency over ticket size.


Tags
First Published on Nov 28, 2025 12:49 PM

More from Storyboard18