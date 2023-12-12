Chandrayaan-3, Cricket World Cup, Jawan, Bhupendra Jogi among top Google searches of 2023

In many ways, 2023 marked a landmark year for India as it captivated global attention on multiple fronts. From its historic landing on the moon to its pivotal moment on the economic world stage. While India’s passion for cricket reached new local heights, our movies, sports teams, actors, athletes and even songs continued to capture global attention.

This year, people also connected over memes, embraced self-care and technology, relished culinary delights, and grappled with local and global developments. Along this journey, people turned to Google Search to find a world of information and rejoice in the many moments that were so beautiful, so elegant.

As we bid the year farewell, it’s time to reflect on these standout moments that saw Indians searching, wondering, and celebrating across a broad range of topics. Here’s a rundown of themes that defined India’s Year in Search 2023.

Top searched news events of 2023 that India Googled:

1)Chandrayaan-3

2) Karnataka Election Results

3) Israel News

4) Satish Kaushik

5) Budget 2023

6) Turkey Earthquake

7) Atiq Ahmed

8) Matthew Perry

9) Manipur News

10) Odisha Train Accident

The What Is list consists of:

1) What is G20

2) What is UCC

3) What is ChatGPT

4) What is hamas

5) what is on 28 September 2023

6) What is Chandrayaan 3

7) What is threads in Instagram

8) What is timed out in cricket

9) What is impact player in IPL

10) What is Sengol

The How To list consists of:

1)How to prevent sun damage for skin and hair with home remedies

2) How to reach my first 5k followers on YouTube

3) How to get good at kabaddi

4) How to improve car mileage

5) How to become a chess grandmaster

6) How to surprise my sister on Rakshabandhan

7) How to identify a pure Kanjivaram silk saree

8) How to check pan link with Aadhar

9) How to create WhatsApp channel

10) How to get blue tick on Instagram

The Near Me list consists of :

1) Coding Classes near me

2) Earthquake near me

3) Zudio near me

4) Onam sadhya near me

5) Jailer movie near me

6) Beauty parlour near me

7) Gym near me

8) Ravan Dahan near me

9) Dermatologist near me

10) Tiffin service near me

The top trending sports events in 2023 are:

1) Indian Premier League

2) Cricket World Cup

3) Asia Cup

4) Women's Premier League

5) Asian Games

6) Indian Super League

7) Pakistan Super League

8) The Ashes

9) Women's Cricket World Cup

10) SA20

The trending matches are:

1) India vs Australia

2) India vs New Zealand

3) India vs Sri Lanka

4) India vs England

5) India vs Ireland

6) England vs Australia

7) India vs Afghanistan

8) India vs Bangladesh

9) Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

10) Pakistan vs New Zealand

The top trending people of 2023 are:

1) Kiara Advani

2) Shubman Gill

3) Rachin Ravindra

4) Mohammed Shami

5) Elvish Yadav

6) Sidharth Malhotra

7) Glenn Maxwell

8) David Beckham

9) Suryakumar Yadav

10) Travis Head

The top trending movies in India are:

1) Jawan

2) Gadar 2

3) Oppenheimer

4) Adipurush

5) Pathaan

6) The Kerala Story

7) Jailer

8) Leo

9) Tiger 3

10) Varisu

The most trending shows of 2023 are:

1) Farzi

2) Wednesday

3) Asur

4) Rana Naidu

5) The Last Of Us

6) Scam 2003

7) Bigg Boss 17

8) Guns and Gulaabs

9) Sex/Life

10) Taaza Khabar

The most searched memes are:

1) Bhupendra Jogi meme

2) So Beautiful So Elegant meme

3) Moye Moye meme

5) Aukat Dikha Di meme

6) Ohio meme

7) The Boys meme

8) Elvish Bhai meme

9) The Waffle House New Host meme

10) Smurf Cat meme

Here's what is on the itinerary for Indian travellers:

1) Vietnam

2) Goa

3) Bali

4) Sri Lanka

5) Thailand

6) Kashmir

7) Coorg

8) Andaman and Nicobar Islands

9) Italy

10) Switzerland

The top 10 trending recipes from 2023:

1) Mango Pickle recipe

2) Sex On The Beach recipe

3) Panchamrit recipe

4) Hakusai recipe

5) Dhaniya Panjiri recipe

6) Karanji recipe

7) Thiruvathirai Kali recipe

8) Ugadi Pachadi recipe

9) Kolukattai recipe