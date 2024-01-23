comScore

CNN-News18 dominates with 3.33 lakh peak concurrency during Ram Temple inauguration

According to the data by Databeings, CNN-News18 grabbed the top spot, while India Today followed with 3.19 lakh peak concurrency, Times Now was on the third position, reaching 2.05 lakh peak concurrent viewership.

By  Storyboard18Jan 23, 2024 8:08 PM
In the 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. slot, the audience was glued to CNN-News18 to watch the celebration at Ayodhya and speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh’s CM Yogi Adityanath, among others.

As the historical consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple took place on Monday, CNN-News18’s YouTube channel recorded a whopping 3.33 lakh peak concurrent viewership during the hour of Pran Pratishtha. (12 p.m.-1 p.m.)

In the 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. slot, the audience was glued to CNN-News18 to watch the celebration at Ayodhya and speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh’s CM Yogi Adityanath, among others. CNN-News18 continued to stay on top with 3.2 lakh peak concurrency, while India Today reached 2.5 Lakh concurrent views. Times Now followed with 1.7 lakh peak concurrent.

CNN-News18, India’s number one English news channel, launched its 100 hours of special, non-stop programming, titled ‘Ram Mandir for India’ ahead of the historic Ram Temple inauguration. As part of this special programming, CNN-News18’s top anchors Anand Narasimhan and Shivani Gupta hosted live shows from Ayodhya, providing insights into the cultural, historical, and religious significance of the Ram Temple.


First Published on Jan 23, 2024 8:08 PM

