CNN-News18 dominates with 3.33 lakh peak concurrency during Ram Temple inauguration

As the historical consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple took place on Monday, CNN-News18’s YouTube channel recorded a whopping 3.33 lakh peak concurrent viewership during the hour of Pran Pratishtha. (12 p.m.-1 p.m.)

According to the data by Databeings, CNN-News18 grabbed the top spot, while India Today followed with 3.19 lakh peak concurrency, Times Now was on the third position, reaching 2.05 lakh peak concurrent viewership.

In the 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. slot, the audience was glued to CNN-News18 to watch the celebration at Ayodhya and speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh’s CM Yogi Adityanath, among others. CNN-News18 continued to stay on top with 3.2 lakh peak concurrency, while India Today reached 2.5 Lakh concurrent views. Times Now followed with 1.7 lakh peak concurrent.