Fadnavis welcomes Tesla to Mumbai; says ‘not just a car, but a symbol of sustainability’

"This is not just the inauguration of an experience centre but a statement that Tesla has arrived, a statement that it has arrived in the right city and state, that is Mumbai, Maharashtra. Mumbai stands for innovation and sustainability. Tesla is not just a car and car company but stands for innovation and sustainability," said Fadnavis.

By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2025 11:09 AM
Emphasizing Mumbai’s positioning as a modern, forward-looking metropolis, he said, “Mumbai stands for innovation and sustainability. Tesla is not just a car or a car company, it stands for both these values. That’s why this partnership makes perfect sense.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed Tesla’s India debut as more than just a business move. "This is not just the inauguration of an experience centre but a statement that Tesla has arrived, a statement that it has arrived in the right city and state, that is Mumbai, Maharashtra. Mumbai stands for innovation and sustainability. Tesla is not just a car and car company but stands for innovation and sustainability," said Fadnavis.

Marking a major milestone for India’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, Tesla Inc. inaugurated its first-ever experience centre in India today, located in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The Mumbai experience centre marks Tesla’s first physical retail presence in the country, and is strategically located near Apple’s flagship store. The 4,000 sq ft retail space was leased in March this year.

Tesla’s initial market entry will rely on imported models, starting with the Model Y, which has already landed at Mumbai port from the company’s Shanghai gigafactory. According to customs documentation, each Model Y was declared at Rs 27.7 lakh ($31,988), attracting more than Rs 21 lakh in import duties, aligned with India’s 70% tariff on fully-built vehicles priced under $40,000.

The company has also laid groundwork beyond retail, it has an engineering hub in Pune, a registered office in Bengaluru and a temporary office in Mumbai near the BKC district.


First Published on Jul 15, 2025 11:00 AM

