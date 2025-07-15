Tesla debuts in Mumbai with first showroom. Here's the full price list of its EVs in India

ADVERTISEMENT
Tesla has officially entered the Indian market, opening its first showroom at the upscale Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday. The highly anticipated move marks the electric vehicle (EV) giant's first physical footprint in one of the world's fastest-growing EV markets.
The Mumbai outlet will act as Tesla's flagship customer experience centre in India, allowing prospective buyers to get a closer look at the brand's design, technology, and innovation. The company is kicking off its India journey with the Model Y SUV, which has already been imported into the country in limited units for display and test drives.
According to Tesla's website, the Model Y rear-wheel drive variant is price at Rs 60 lakh, while the long-range variant will cost Rs 68 lakh - both as completely built units (CBUs).
These price tags are significantly higher than Tesla's base pricing in markets like the U.S. (starting at $44,900), China (263,500 yuan), and Germany (45,970 euros), primarily due to steep import duties levied in India.
The vehicles are being imported from Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai, which is also the production hub for several of the company's international markets. For now, Tesla has imported six Model Y units into India for its launch operations.
In addition to the vehicles, Tesla has imported Supercharger infrastructure and accessories worth nearly $1 million, sourced from the U.S. and China. These Superchargers are expected to be installed in and around Mumbai to support early adopters and facilitate long-distance EV driving.
to further bolster its support network, Tesla is also setting up a dedicated service centre in Kurla West, Mumbai, which will handle after-sales support and vehicle servicing.
Tesla already has a registered office in Bengaluru and an engineering hub in Pune, signalling a long-term interest in the Indian EV ecosystem.
In the run-up to the launch, Tesla teased its entry on social media via its India-specific X handle. The post read "Coming Soon," accompanied by a visual hinting at a July 2025 debut.