            

lululemon to enter India in 2026 with Tata CLiQ partnership

By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2025 3:07 PM
Global athletic apparel brand lululemon is set to make its India debut through a new franchise partnership with Tata CLiQ, the company announced today.

The Canadian-origin brand plans to open its first physical retail store in India and introduce dedicated online storefronts on Tata CLiQ Luxury and Tata CLiQ Fashion in the second half of 2026.

Through the partnership, Indian consumers will gain access to lululemon's popular range of athletic and lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories designed for activities including yoga, running, training, tennis, and golf.

“Bringing lululemon to India has been a part of our market expansion roadmap for a number of years and represents an exciting milestone in our international growth journey,” said André Maestrini, Executive Vice President of International at lululemon. “As a brand rooted in wellbeing, we look forward to connecting with India’s guests and communities and supporting their active lifestyles through incredible products and experiences.”

Beyond retail and digital presence, lululemon aims to embed itself in the Indian wellness culture through on-ground activations and community experiences that promote movement, mindfulness, and connection.

India's entry is in line with lululemon's "Power of Three x2" growth strategy, which places market expansion as a central pillar. With a footprint spanning over 30 markets globally across North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China Mainland, the company continues to tap into the growing global demand for high-quality athletic wear and holistic lifestyle products.


First Published on Jul 15, 2025 3:07 PM

