      Delhi HC orders internet service providers to block illegal IPL streaming

      The Delhi High Court has passed dynamic+ injunction in favour of Viacom18, the official streamer of the IPL, restraining illegal IPL streaming and ordering internet service providers to block access to rogue websites.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 27, 2024 9:57 AM
      Viacom18 Media Private Limited has an agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for exclusive digital media rights (for Indian sub-continent) and Television rights (for overseas) in relation to the IPL Events for five years from 2023 to 2027. (Image source: @IPL via X)

      The Delhi High Court has granted a dynamic+ injunction in favour of Viacom18, the official streamer of the IPL, in order to restrain and block websites from illegally streaming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

      Viacom18 Media Private Limited has an agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for exclusive digital media rights (for Indian sub-continent) and Television rights (for overseas) of the IPL for five years (2023-2027).

      Justice Sanjeev Narula passed the swift order to protect Viacom18's rights, ensuring that no irreparable loss is caused to the owners. He noted that given the duration of IPL, any delay in blocking access to rogue websites could lead to significant financial losses for Viacom18. “Unauthorized dissemination, telecasting, or broadcasting of these events on various websites and digital platforms poses a significant threat to the Plaintiff's revenue streams. Such illicit activities undermine the value of the considerable investment made by the Plaintiff in acquiring these rights,” the court said.

      Justice Narula said that the legal remedies must remain robust and effective in curtailing copyright infringement, particularly given the nature of digital and broadcasting: “The Courts must, therefore, be proactive in updating, adapting, and modifying their directions to address these challenges effectively."

      The court said, “It is essential for the legal framework to remain vigilant and responsive to the challenges presented by digital piracy, ensuring that the protections afforded to copyright and intellectual property are not only theoretical but also enforceable and practical in safeguarding the rights and interests of the rightful owners."

      As per reports on the proceedings by Live Law, the court further directed the Domain Name Registrars to lock and suspend rogue websites. Telecom Service Providers have also been directed to block the websites.

      “During the currency of the IPL Events, if any further websites are discovered which are illegally streaming and communicating content over which the Plaintiff has rights, the Plaintiff is given liberty to communicate the details of such websites to the DoT and MeitY for issuance of blocking orders, and simultaneously to the ISPs for blocking the said websites, so as to ensure that these websites can be blocked on a real time basis there is no considerable delay,” the court said.


      First Published on Mar 27, 2024 9:48 AM

