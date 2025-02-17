Delhi HC seeks OpenAI's response in ANI copyright lawsuit

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi High Court has sought a response from OpenAI on an application filed by the Indian Music Industry (IMI) that seeks to intervene in a suit initiated by news agency Asian News International (ANI).
The lawsuit allegedly accused OpenAI for unauthorised use of its content to train and operate ChatGPT.
Last week, IMI, T-Series and Saregama India moved before the HC to join ANI's copyright lawsuit against OpenAI.
Responding to the plea, Justice Amit Bansal said, "We can’t keep expanding the scope of the suit; you can file your own suit. Hundreds of industries may be affected by it."
On behalf of IMI, Senior Advocate Chander Lall argued that the organisation is directly affected by the case.
"We will not go a step beyond the scope. We will come in the end, we will only supplement on what is left. Allow us to present arguments on law," he reportedly said.
In response, OpenAI shared that the matter is already scheduled for hearing on Friday (February 21).
Earlier, Microsoft-backed AI company told the Indian court that it was not within the jurisdiction of Indian courts to hear a copyright breach case brought by local news agency ANI as OpenAI had no presence in the country.
Last year, Indian news agency ANI sued OpenAI in Delhi High Court, alleging ChatGPT's training used copyrighted news content without authorisation. ANI sought Rs 20 million in damages and an interim injunction to restrain Open AI from storing, publishing, reproducing, or using ANI's copyrighted works.
During a November hearing, OpenAI told the Delhi court it would not use ANI's content anymore. Still, the news agency argued its published works were stored in ChatGPT's memory and should be deleted.
OpenAI has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying its AI systems fairly use publicly available data.
This ongoing case marks ANI as the first media organisation in India to take legal action against OpenAI.
In December 2023, a similar lawsuit was filed by The New York Times, making it the first news outlet globally to initiate an AI copyright lawsuit. The Times argued that OpenAI’s AI models harm its business and undermine the credibility of its substantial investment in journalism.