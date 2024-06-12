            

      Deloitte and IOC forge decade-long partnership to advance the Olympic Movement

      The decade-long partnership with the International Olympic Committee includes supporting Indian Athlete Avinash Sable for Paris 2024 Games. Deloitte will work with IOC on digital transformation strategy, sustainability and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 12, 2024 2:26 PM
      Deloitte and the IOC are uniting to tackle multifaceted challenges in corporate governance, sustainability, diversity, equity, and athlete well-being, setting a new standard for the Olympic Movement.

      As the countdown to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 continues, Deloitte has launched a decade-long partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This collaboration, aligned with the IOC's vision of building a better world through sports, aims to deliver impactful programs in sustainability, diversity, equity, and digital transformation.

      Championing India's rise as a key player in global sports, Deloitte is also committed to extend their support to Avinash Sable, India's steeplechase champion, who continues to elevate the nation’s pride on the global stage.

      With the goal to create purpose led programs, Deloitte will work with IOC on Digital Transformation Strategy, Sustainability and Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI). These areas, in line with Deloitte's World Impact priorities and the IOC's Agenda 2020+5 strategy, encompass initiatives such as career transition support for Olympians, endeavors in sustainability, climate, education and advocacy, and the pursuit of diversity goals, particularly concerning women.

      Additionally, Deloitte and the IOC are uniting to tackle multifaceted challenges in corporate governance, sustainability, diversity, equity, and athlete well-being, setting a new standard for the Olympic Movement. Accelerating the IOC’s 2020+5 vision, Deloitte aims to leave a lasting global impact, introducing innovative strategies and tools to enhance the Olympic experience.

      Both will unveil a pioneering maturity assessment tool to delineate progressive maturity levels and strategic action areas concerning gender equality, diversity, and inclusion in international event planning.

      With the goal to create a more sustainable, inclusive, and equitable future for athletes, this partnership will transform the delivery and experience of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. In commemoration of over a century since women first competed in the Olympic Games in Paris 1900, this collaboration is dedicated to advocating for equal participation of women and men at Paris 2024.

      Deloitte endeavors to offer Management and Business Consulting Services in digital strategy to support the IOC's Agenda, leveraging its expertise to drive strategic initiatives forward.

      Aligned with India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics and Deloitte’s purpose of making an impact that matters, this partnership seeks to enhance the Olympic experience, advocate for gender equality, and support the Olympic Movement's growth globally.


      First Published on Jun 12, 2024 2:26 PM

