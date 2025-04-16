Digital-First travel: 48% of Indians book entire trips via smartphones, reveals American Express Report

As Indian travelers hit the road and skies in 2025, they’re doing so with a renewed sense of purpose, personalization and planning. The latest American Express 2025 Global Travel Trends Report highlights how Indian globetrotters are reshaping the way they explore the world—choosing meaningful experiences, making intentional purchases and using smart tools to maximize value.

According to the report, Indian travelers are prioritizing one-of-a-kind experiences and local connections over generic sightseeing. 92% of Indian respondents said they seek out unique, locally made goods that tell a story and serve as lasting mementos of their journeys. Meanwhile, 84% emphasized the importance of supporting small local businesses, showing a shift toward conscious tourism.

The trend of mixing travel with intentional luxury also gained traction. Half of the Indian travelers polled are planning international trips specifically to purchase luxury goods or investment pieces, such as Italian leather or Persian rugs. Another 58% are combining travel with passion, setting off to attend concerts, cultural shows, or global sporting events, with cricket (63%) and football (38%) emerging as the top draws.

Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express Banking Corp India said, "Indians are more informed and discerning than ever before and seek holistic experiences during their travel. At American Express, we understand the preferences of our Card Members and are committed to helping them unlock more value on travel, dining, shopping and entertainment - through each aspect of their journey.”

Smart Spending & Digital Savvy Define Travel Choices

Beyond experiences, the report reveals Indians are savvy spenders, with 79% planning to leverage credit card reward points for flights, hotel bookings and car rentals. 84% believe the best travel value lies in combining credit card rewards with other loyalty programs, showcasing a strategic approach to budgeting for global getaways.

Even on the ground, Indian travelers are using financial tools wisely, 50% have linked their credit cards to dining partners and expense tracking tools to stretch their rupee further while enjoying local cuisine.